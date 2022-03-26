Egoistic Henry Cavill Is Waiting For A Call From Warner Bros. To Return As Superman

The English actor Henry Cavill, best known for portraying the character of Superman in Zack Snyder’s ‘Man of Steel’, has not got the opportunity to reprise the role in a standalone movie but is excited to return as Superman if given a chance.

Zack Snyder and Henry Cavill’s ‘Man of Steel’ hit the theatres nine years ago and made possible what a lot of critics and hardcore DC fans thought was almost impossible, that is, rebooting Superman’s character perfectly in a movie. This movie also marked the commencement of what is known as the DC extended universe (DCEU) today. The success of ‘Man of Steal’ and the positive response it received from audiences paved the way for the formation of the DCEU. However, Henry Cavill has not returned for a standalone Superman movie since and wants to reprise the role if given a chance to.

Highlights –

What are Henry’s thoughts about reprising the role?

Superman’s future in cinema and OTT platforms

What are Henry’s Thoughts About Reprising the Role?

During a recent interview with Lorraine, Henry opened up and shared his desire to reprise the character of Kal-El or Superman. The conversation went like this:

Video Credits: Lorraine

Interviewer – What have you done with the outfit (Superman Suit)?

Henry – I do still have the outfit.

Interviewer – Will you ever return as Superman, or are you interested in reprising the role?

Henry – Just in case, yes, I do, yes, I do. Ready and waiting for the phone calls.

Henry went on explain that he is ready to reprise the role for a future project if he is ever approached. To express gratitude for the opportunity that he got to play Superman on big screen, He said:

“You look back, and you think: ‘What a wonderful opportunity. Even if I were to stop acting tomorrow, and go live on a yacht or a steamboat or travel the Med… I can still look back and say I have worn a cape and leapt about the place and entertained some people”.

Superman’s Future in Cinema and OTT Platforms

Henry Cavill last played Kal-El in Zack Snyder’s cut of ‘Justice League’ on HBO Max last year. Henry Cavill’s Superman has not appeared in any further projects of DCEU as Warner Bros. has not cleared the fog about Superman’s future in DCEU. The character of Superman has not appeared on the big screen since.

Though, there are some rumours and some official announcements about various Superman centred projects to out in future. J.J. Abrams is collaborating with Warner Bros. to produce a reboot Superman movie which has not provided any update about the casting yet. As per rumours, Michael B. Jordan will be heading a Black Superman limited TV series project for HBO Max, which will tell the tale of Superman’s alternate reality counterpart, Val-Zod, Superman of Earth-2.

Though his future in the DCEU remains unclear, Henry Cavill is hopeful he can play Superman again: “There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity.” 🙏https://t.co/qWmcRnb112 pic.twitter.com/CdjQRmemxd — Screen Rant (@screenrant) November 10, 2021

However, fans are disappointed with Warner Bros. and Zack Snyder as they never received to this date what they have been longing for last nine years, the sequel to ‘Man of Steel’. Let us know in the comments if you want to see Henry Cavill wear the red-cape for one more time and team up with Zack Snyder for an amazing Superman adventure.

