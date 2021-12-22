The Time When Edward Norton Teamed With David Fincher To Trouble Brad Pitt

While we find Brad Pitt and Edward Norton bromancing all the time, the two actors didn’t start off well when they first met at the sets of Fight Club directed by David Fincher.

Pitt was at the receiving end when Norton gave his first blow in the first scene. Let’s find out if Pitt was furious.

Norton and Pitt’s bromance started with the real punch

When Norton and Pitt could only understand Fight Club wild jokes

Shooting the fight scenes is a difficult task and making actors agree to hurl punches is never easy. Fight Club was one such case which tried to capture bloody street brawls. For actors in the scene, it is difficult to put their friendship at stake and indulge in fights. Sometimes, directors go overboard and ask them to do it for real. It was a test of friendship for Norton and Pitt, when Fincher asked Norton to punch Pitt for real. They had to really trust each other on set while filming those difficult scenes.

Years back, when Nortan appeared on The Tonight Show, he admitted to Jimmy Fallon that he was made to hit Pitt for real in the film. He blamed it on Fincher saying that it was the director who pushed him to make contact with Pitt instead of faking it. What Pitt says after receiving the punch was 100 percent authentic.

“It’s the first punch of the movie, and I hit him in the ear,” Norton confessed. The three time Oscar nominee actor said that Fincher asked him to make contact with Pitt anywhere. He was clueless and didn’t know what to do. Ultimately Norton punches Pitt in the ear. According to Norton, Pitt was like, “Ow! Why the ear?” Pitt was completely awestruck that his good friend would punch him and that too in the ear. Though they started off in a violent way, the friendship thrives till this day.

When Norton and Pitt could only understand Fight Club wild jokes

Norton confessed that the actors have a wild time when they meet each other. They hung out together when Fight Club premiered at Venice Film festival and had a memorable smoking session. The Italian subtitles, according to Norton, didn’t go well with the European audience and the whole theatre was silent except for Pitt and Norton who were laughing wildly because they were so high.

The actors have expressed their interest in another spree of fun and fight in the Fight Club sequel. However, the makers haven’t prepared their mood for it.

Let us know what you think about Norton and Pitt’s friendship in the comments box below.