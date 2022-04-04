Dwayne Johnson To Become A Part Of Captain America’s Squad

Oh, my God! Our two favourite actors Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson will soon be seen in a comedy film together and we couldn’t be more excited!

It looks like soon enough we are going to get to witness some top-notch adventure-comedy-drama, starring none other than Captain America aka Chris Evans, and our very own Dwayne Johnson. Keeping in mind that actors like Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson are going to be a part of this film, there is no doubt, that this film is going to turn out to be a complete blockbuster. If you are excited as we are, then keep scrolling to know everything that you need to know about ‘Red One’.

What is ‘Red One’ about?

When will ‘Red One’ release?

What will be the plotline of ‘Red One’?

This feature film is being developed by Amazon Studios and is based on an original story by Hiram Garcia, president of Seven Bucks Productions. The project, which is expected to begin filming this year, is described as,

“a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.”

Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson will soon be seen in a comedy film together

“Red One” will be directed by Jake Kasdan (who previously collaborated on the blockbuster “Jumanji” franchise with Johnson and Seven Bucks) and written by Chris Morgan (who previously collaborated on “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw,” “The Fate of the Furious,” “Furious 7,” “Fast & Furious 6,” and “Fast & Furious 5”). On behalf of Seven Bucks Productions, Johnson will also produce the film alongside Hiram and Dany Garcia.

When will ‘Red One’ release?

As of now, we do not know the exact release date of the film ‘Red One’. However, the film will release in 2023, as revealed by “The Hollywood Reporter”. Other than this, there are currently no details about the expected filming sites or the duration of the shoot.

What will it be like to have Chris Evans and Dwyane Johson together for the first time?

As mentioned before by “DKODING”, since two huge actors will be a part of this action-comedy movie, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that ‘Red One’ will be shattering many records.

The two Hollywood icons have nailed their own franchises, so it will be exciting to see them team-up. Despite the fact that Evans and Johnson both appeared in Disney’s Free Guy in 2021, this will be their first time on the big screen together.

Chris Evans to return as Captain America?

Apart from ‘Red One’, fans are also eagerly waiting for Chris Evans to don the Captain America costume and it looks like they are not going to be disappointed. As reported by “Deadline” last year, Marvel and Chris Evans had a really interesting chat throughout last year. The topic was, of course, Chris Evans’ comeback as Captain America. And it looks like, we might see more of Captain America after all, as the actor has agreed to reprise his role for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, It’s still vague whether the deal is closed, but insiders say it’s headed in that direction for Evans to return as Steve Rogers aka Captain America in at least one Marvel film, with the door open for a second film. According to sources, it’s unlikely to be a new Captain America film, but rather something along the lines of what Robert Downey Jr. did, following ‘Iron Man 3’ with films like ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.

When in the past Evans said that he would soon be giving up his Captain America costume, fans were surely left feeling disappointed, but it looks like that all is working out in our favour.

How excited are you to see Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson together? Let us know in the comments below.

