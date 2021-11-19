The actor says he wasn’t being true to himself when he put up that post on Instagram.

Dwayne Johnson recently opened up about his not-so-friendly relationship with fellow actor and ‘The Fast and the Furious’ co-star Vin Diesel for the magazine “Vanity Fair”. Among the other things the actor talks about in the no-holds-barred interview, Johnson spoke up about his relationship with Diesel, particularly about a particular, pointed, and critical post on Instagram that the actor has now deleted.

WHAT THE POST WAS ABOUT

In the now-deleted Instagram post, Johnson had praised his female fellow actors on ‘The Fast and the Furious’ but criticised “some” male ones about their professional behaviour. As it turned out, Johnson was indirectly implying Diesel when he said “some”.

Dwayne Johnson Hates Himself for Being Cruel to Vin Diesel

The actor and professional wrestler clarified that “nothing specific happened” when he wrote that.

DWAYNE JOHNSON DOES NOT REGRET WHAT HE SAID ABOUT DIESEL

While Johnson feels he shouldn’t have posted something like that so publicly, claiming it “just wasn’t my best day”, he does not regret what he said. “I meant what I said. For sure. I mean what I say when I say it”, he says, but he shouldn’t have said it publicly. The post, he says, caused a firestorm.

The clash with Diesel is so strained and bitter, that the actor agreed to come on board with ‘The Fast and the Furious 8’ only if they didn’t share any scenes together.

THE MEETING BETWEEN JOHNSON AND DIESEL DIDN’T SORT THINGS OUT

Efforts seem to have been made to resolve issues. Reportedly, there was a meeting between them on the film’s set, particularly in Johnson’s trailer. But he reveals that the meeting wasn’t “peaceful”.

“I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting”, he says. “I would call it a meeting of clarity. He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there.”

Says Johnson about the rift between him and Diesel, “Philosophically two different people and we approach the business of movie-making in two very different ways”.