Dwayne Johnson Rudely Declines Vin Diesel’s Polite Request To Join Fast And Furious 10

Has Dwayne Johnson decided to not be in ‘Fast and Furious 10’? Let’s find out the actor’s decision after Vin Diesel’s request on social media!

Dwayne Johnson joined the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise in 2011 with ‘Fast Five’. He played Luke Hobbs, a bounty hunter for the Diplomatic Security Service and the federal agent tasked to arrest Dominic Toretto and his team. He was also an important character in ‘Fast and Furious 6’ and ‘Furious 7’. Johnson eventually left to launch his own spinoff, ‘Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw’, with Jason Statham.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel’s public feud

Vin Diesel writes a post for Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson denied Vin Diesel’s request to return for ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel have reportedly had a ten-year feud. The quarrel occurred when Diesel claimed credit for Johnson’s performance due to his “tough love” approach on the ‘Fast 5’ shoot. But the feud was not made public until Johnson made an Instagram post on August 8, 2016, that has since gotten removed.

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel public feud

The actor wrote in the post that the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise is the only one that gets his blood boiling. He then praised his female co-stars. He described them as amazing and stated that he adored them. However, Johnson went on to write about how his male co-workers were a different story.

Johnson claims that while some of his male co-stars act like men and true professionals, others do not. “Those who do not are too chicken [shit] to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses”, he wrote.

Even though Johnson never named anyone, rumours quickly circulated that the post hinted at Diesel and his behaviour on the set of the film.

Video Credits: Looper

Two days later, Johnson wrote another lengthy Instagram caption about how a family is bound to have disagreements and fundamental core beliefs. The actor went on to say that at the end of the day, he and his ‘F8’ co-stars were all in agreement on the most important thing: giving the world an incredible film.

Vin Diesel writes a post for Dwayne Johnson

Johnson and Vin Diesel have both acknowledged their feud on multiple occasions. Even though the two have reportedly reconciled, it appears Johnson still believes Diesel is not being completely honest, particularly in light of Diesel’s recent social media post.

While posting a picture of himself along with Johnson, Vin Diesel addressed Dwayne as his younger brother Dwayne and stated that the world is waiting for the finale of ‘Fast and Furious 10’.

He then mentioned how his children refer to him as Uncle Dwayne and how no holiday passes without them and Dwayne sending well wishes. Diesel explained how, years ago, he told Dwayne he was going to keep his promise to Paul Walker.

Diesel vowed to achieve and manifest the best ‘Fast’ in the finale, which would be 10. He added that he is saying all of this out of love and that he must show up and not abandon the franchise. He has a crucial role to play, and Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else.

Dwayne Johnson denied Vin Diesel’s request to return for ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Dwayne Johnson responded to Diesel’s request in a CNN interview. He criticized Diesel for publicly announcing an invitation on social media after the two had previously agreed privately.

Johnson recalled telling Vin Diesel directly that he would not be returning to the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise. He shared that he was firm but cordial in his words and would always support the cast and root for the franchise’s success but had no plans to return.

Video Credits: Entertainment Tonight

Dwayne Johnson also openly expressed his dissatisfaction with Vin’s public pleading on social media to bring him back as Hobbs. The actor described it as an example of his manipulation. He also objected to the fact that Diesel mentioned his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death.

Though he felt that it was unfortunate that this public statement had muddied the waters, he was confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to deliver for the audience consistently. In the end, Johnson wished his former co-stars and team members good luck and success for the next part of the franchise.