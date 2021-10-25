LATEST NEWS

Dune Director Attacked Marvel Films For Copy-Pasting

Dune director attacked Marvel films for copy-pasting
DKODING Studio
Isha Jain

Isha Jain is a freelance journalist. She is a fashion enthusiast ambivert who loves analysing books and films to the deep of their core. A hopelessly hopeful person, who believes that every individual has their own story, and loves to share it through emotions and words.

Previous Article
This Bizarre Sean Connery Advice Inspired Daniel Craig To Play James Bond
Next Article
Chris Evans Returning As Captain America For One Final Time