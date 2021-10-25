Dune director attacked Marvel films for copy-pasting

It looks like Denis Villeneuve is not a high fan of Marvel films as he thinks that it is nothing brilliant but just copy and paste.

Denis Villeneuve is a legendary filmmaker. There is no second doubt in the fact that he had done some exceptional work in the past. So it is obvious that a filmmaker like him might be critical of someone else’s work. Well, from what Denis has said, it looks like he is not a fan of MCU’s direction as he thinks that it is largely copied and paste. But what would be interesting here is to see whether his movie ‘Dune’ will stand apart from MCU?

WHAT IS ‘DUNE’ ABOUT?

‘Dune’ (named onscreen as ‘Dune: Part One’) is a 2021 American epic sci-fi movie coordinated by Denis Villeneuve with a screenplay by Jon Spaihts, Villeneuve, and Eric Roth. It is the first of an arranged two-section transformation of the 1965 novel of a similar name by Frank Herbert, fundamentally covering the main portion of the book.

Set in the most distant fate of mankind, it follows Paul Atreides, as he and his family, the respectable House Atreides, are pushed into a battle for the hazardous desert planet Arrakis, between the local Fremen individuals and the adversary intruders, the House Harkonnen.

The film stars a group cast including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

DENNIS VILLENEUVE ON MCU FILMS

During an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, Dennis opened up about the future of Hollywood and gave his opinion of Marvel films. “Perhaps the problem is that we are in front of too many Marvel movies that are nothing more than a ‘cut and paste’ of others”, Villeneuve told the publication. “Perhaps these types of movies have turned us into zombies a bit … But big and expensive movies of great value there are many today. I don’t feel capable of being pessimistic at all.”

He further also praised Christopher Nolan and Alfonso Cuarón. He said, “Just think of the golden age of Hollywood to see that commercial films can make a different artistic proposal and, therefore, political. I have never felt like a loss or an impediment to having a generous budget to do what I wanted to do. Upside down”.

WILL ‘DUNE’ STAND APART FROM MCU FILMS?

Denis Villeneuve has given us some outstanding work like ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Arrival’. Just from his previous works of art, it becomes explicitly clear that Dennis completely offers himself to his work. And it looks like we might see the same magic when it comes to the movie ‘Dune’.

Do you agree with what Denis Villeneuve said about Marvel films?