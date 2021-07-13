Why Is Drake Jealous Of Rihanna’s New Boyfriend?

Is ASAP Rocky making Rihanna’s ex jealous?

We all know how difficult it can be to move on from your past lover; and just when you think you are finally over them, you see news of them dating someone new. Well, looks like Canadian Rapper Drake and Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend, was not really over her and the news of her and her present boyfriend ASAP Rocky didn’t really sit very well with him. Want to know what we are talking about? Then keep scrolling to find out.

Highlights —

Is Drake jealous of Rihanna’s new lover?

Why did Drake and Rihanna split up?

A look at Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s love story

Drake jealous of Rihanna’s new lover

Drake is jealous of ASAP Rocky

A few months back both Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were spotted hanging out at Delilah which is also known as a celeb-favourite Los Angeles nightspot. According to an insider close to “US Weekly”, the couple were spotted holding hands and having a gala time together. It was reported that ASAP was there to attend a private party of almost 10 people and Rihanna was already present at the party. But along with these two love birds, Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend, Drake was also present there, who reportedly was not having such a fun time. The insider said, “Drake was not vibing with A$AP”.

Video Credits: This Happened

Nevertheless, nothing can be proved from this one statement as Drake had enough time to move past his ex, and both ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have been making headlines for quite some time now.

Related: Bella Hadid’s Palestine To Gal Gadot’s Israel — Hollywood Divided Over Gaza

Why did Rihanna and Drake break up?

Video Credits: Nicki Swift

We all know that Rihanna and Drake’s relationship has been no less than a roller coaster journey. Where we all thought that they are a power couple of the industry, the reality, was altogether different. Well, it is also believed that Rihanna and Drake were never an official couple and just had a few flings here and there. It was in a 2010 interview with “The New York Times” when Drake made some shocking revelation about Rihanna. He said, “I was a pawn. You know what she was doing to me? She was doing exactly what I’ve done to so many women throughout my life, which is show them quality time, then disappear. I was like, ‘Wow, this feels terrible'”. However, in another interview, Drake took his words back and said that Rihanna is an incredible person. On Drake’s statement, Rihanna said, “I definitely was attracted to Drake, but I think it is what it is like it was what it was. We didn’t want to take it any further. It was at a really fragile time in my life, so I just didn’t want to get too serious with anything or anyone at that time”.

When did ASAP Rocky and Rihanna start dating?

Video Credits: The Wendy Williams Show

It was on May 19, 2021, when both ASAP Rocky and Rihanna officially became a couple and expressed their love for one another. Rocky in his cover with “GQ” opened up about the love of his life. He said, “The love of my life. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one”. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” Before this, the couple were keeping their relationship low-key, and trying to stay away from any unwanted attention. However, it was just a matter of time before the world could witness these two beautiful souls madly in love with one another. Do you like Rihanna with ASAP Rocky? Let us know your views in the comments below