Don’t let your kids watch ‘The Batman’, it’s much darker than Dark Knight

There’s more to the caped crusader’s story than we’ll ever know, and Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ will highlight those details.

Matt Reeves‘ ‘The Batman‘ has created a buzz among fans of the DC comics and the caped crusader since it was first announced. It brings forth a new era of the superhero in a new light and will be portrayed by Robert Pattinson. Internet users haven’t held back in comparing the star to those who played the superhero previously; including Ben Affleck and Christian Bale.

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ Will Be Batman’s Darkest Chapter Yet

‘The Batman’ Vs ‘Dark Knight Trilogy’: Which one is age-appropriate?

Is ‘The Batman’ going to be a scary movie?

‘The Batman’ is also earning comparisons to Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy as fans wonder if the movie will be at par with its predecessors. A new report has informed future viewers that the Matt Reeves helmed film will, in fact, be darker than Nolan’s trilogy series. Keep reading to learn all about it!

MATT REEVES’ ‘THE BATMAN’ WILL BE BATMAN’S DARKEST CHAPTER YET

‘Lord of the Rings’ star Andy Serkis will be portraying Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler and father-figure Alfred Pennyworth. While speaking to “LAD Bible” in an interview, Serkis confirmed the overall dark tone of the film. The actor further revealed how ‘The Batman’ would be different from those that came before it.

When Serkis was asked if fans should be expecting a “darker, broodier” Batman in the upcoming flick, the actor had an exciting response. The actor chuckled, revealing, “I would say that’s not far from the truth“. Andy Serkis dived deeper into the story of Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’, stating its core story.

“[The Batman] is very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce. That’s really at the centre of it. And it is a really exquisite script that Matt has written”, he said in the interview. The director has only released specific photos which see Robert Pattinson in his batsuit, but fans are glad anyway. So far, the film appears to stay true to Gotham’s dark knight that fans have known and loved all these years.

‘THE BATMAN’ VS ‘DARK KNIGHT TRILOGY’: WHICH ONE IS AGE-APPROPRIATE?

The plot for ‘The Batman’ is still relatively unknown. As per the synopsis: “The Riddler plays a deadly game of cat and mouse with Batman and Commissioner Gordon in Gotham City“. As cast member Andy Serkis has revealed, the film is set to be darker than its previous iterations. Time will tell if the film is age-appropriate or not, but with the ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy’s dark tones, it is very unlikely.

Christopher Nolan’s trilogy films are some of the most revered movies in recent times, featuring Gotham’s caped crusader. They do, however, include excessive use of violence throughout the film, which might not be suitable for kids. The unpredictable, psychopathic nature of the Joker could be very frightening for children under 12-years-old.

The trilogy is very obviously aimed at a mature audience and will prove to be too scary for younger children. Especially those sensitive to violence may find the film terrifying! Matt Reeves’ Batman story is most likely to be rated PG-13, but you may want to be cautious anyway.

IS ‘THE BATMAN’ GOING TO BE A SCARY MOVIE?

Robert Pattinson wants his version of ‘The Batman’ to be frightening. In an interview with the “BBC”, the actor shared his excitement at playing Gotham city’s saviour. “I wanted to do something on a big stage, and so I ended up doing Chris Nolan’s movie, which I was really, really happy about at the beginning of this year”, he said.

“And then Batman was kind of a surprise to me. Now that I’m starting to get into it, I don’t want to approach it as kind of a big studio thing where all you’re really doing is thinking about your trailer.” He further explained

The actor discussed his version of the superhero, revealing that he wants to approach it in a way that would be frightening. “I want to approach it in exactly the same way, I want it to be frightening, I want it to be something you lose yourself in”, he finished. Matt Reeves ‘The Batman’ might not be a scary movie – but it will certainly be one of Gotham city’s darkest chapters yet.

Are you excited to see Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’? Let us know in the comments!