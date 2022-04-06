Dolly Parton’s Rejection Plea For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination Latest Update

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recently faced a difficult choice when legendary singer/songwriter Dolly Parton requested to get her name removed from the nominations.

Every artist’s dream is to have a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and then there is Dolly Parton. Dolly thinks she doesn’t deserve a place among the most revered musicians, and hence, she requested to remove her name from the nominees’ list. She explained that she has not accomplished enough as a musician in her life to be honoured with a spot. But the Hall of Fame doesn’t think so. They have rejected her request to remove her name from the list of nominees. Dolly has yet to respond to the Hall of Fame’s refusal to remove her name.

Highlights —

Dolly Parton nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton requested to withdraw from contention

Dolly Parton nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Born in January 1946, Dolly Parton made a name for herself in the country music genre. In her late teen years, Dolly wrote songs for other artists and made her singing debut in 1967 with the album titled ‘Hello, I’m Dolly’. The album catapulted her into widespread fame and recognition when she was in her early 20s. To this date, she has sold more than 100 records worldwide.

Dolly Parton nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

In addition to her mainstream success, Dolly has also been a critically acclaimed singer-songwriter. She has won 11 Grammy Awards and a total of 50 nominations. In 1999, she got inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame for her contribution to the world of music. Considering her background and her chart-topping success, it seems bizarre that she doesn’t think she’s fit to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

MORE FROM DKODING: Dolly Parton Partners With Taylor Swift To Battle Damon Albarn

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has said that they were ‘proud’ to have Dolly on the list of nominees. In an official statement, the group said that the Hall of Fame was all about celebrating the music and musicians that have made a lasting impact in the world of music. According to them, Dolly’s music is ideal because it has influenced a generation of aspiring musicians over the years. They further said that they were proud to include Dolly’s name in the list of candidates’ names sent out for voting.

MORE FROM DKODING: Offset to Anwar Hadid: Celebrities Who Refuse to Get the Coronavirus Vaccine

Dolly Parton requested to withdraw from contention.

In a note she wrote following her induction into the Hall of Fame, she stated that she did not believe she was deserving of such an honour. Dolly stated that while she was flattered by her nomination. But did not ‘believe’ that she deserved it.

There has yet to be a statement issued by Dolly’s team in response to the Hall of Fame’s denial of her request. She did not specify the specific reason for her dissatisfaction with her nomination, other than the fact that she did not want to split the votes.

DKODING is optimistic that things will become clearer in the future.

Tell us in the comments what do you think about Dolly’s request? Do you also think that she’s not worthy of being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

Stay updated with DKODING on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.