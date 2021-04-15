Marvel to introduce the ever-popular “Illuminati” in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ – as if the MCU was falling short of more superheroes.

Marvel was criticized for riding sole on Avengers‘ popularity and not going all-in with its other comic-superhero teams. Phase 1, 2, and 3 of Marvel were carried entirely by the Avengers, with a little but effective help from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘. However, it seems like Marvel is going to give a full blow to the fans in Phase 4. While Phase 4 is already getting crowded with superheroes and several teams and groups, there are more getting ready. Yes, Marvel is all set to introduce the much-talked-about Illuminati in MCU with ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

With the death of Tony Stark, can Marvel really bring Illuminati in MCU – as rumoured for the ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel?

Illuminati to join MCU with ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Who are the “Illuminati” in Marvel comics?

#BenedictCumberbatch has praised #DoctorStrange2 director Sam Raimi and the movie itself: "It's going to be great." Full quote: https://t.co/v7EwaSXpZf pic.twitter.com/e6SIYOpDPK — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) March 23, 2021

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is trying everything to live up to its name. With the much-talked-about role of Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), and all the multiverse possibilities, ‘Dr. Strange 2’ is already the strangest thing Marvel will ever create.

‘Doctor Strange 2’ to introduce Illuminati in the MCU

However, Marvel has more in the stores for the movie. As per the latest reports, Marvel is all set to introduce “Illuminati” in MCU through ‘Doctor Strange 2’.

A report by Giant Freakin Robot claims that Marvel is already working on the plans. While we advise you to take this news with a pinch of salt, the source has a decent track record of bringing us accurate leaks.

While Marvel has confirmed nothing about Illuminati and the Doctor Strange sequel, rumours suggest that Illuminati will come from an alternate universe. As the movie is set to integrate the multiverse in MCU, this theory makes total sense.

Introducing Illuminati in MCU through the Doctor Strange sequel is again another step towards closing in the gap with comics.

Referring to the real-world term “Illuminati”, Marvel’s Illuminati is also a secret society, formed by a group of the most powerful superhero beings on the earth. Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, founded this team.

Marvel’s popular Illuminati from the comics is all set to blow up the MCU with their arrival in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

The group’s purpose was to bring together the most enlightened, powerful, and advanced heroes of earth. Their aim was to predict any upcoming alien infiltration, unveil any secret truth brooding a threat for the universe and earth. The group incepted in the aftereffects of the Kree/Skrull war.

As Marvel.com lists, the group consists of:

Iron Man (Anthony Stark), founding member of the Avengers and of Illuminati as well; Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange; Black Bolt, King of the Inhumans; Charles Xavier, founder of the X-Men and mutant rights activist; Reed Richards, founding member of the Fantastic Four; Namor the Sub-Mariner, King of Atlantis.

The group has catalyzed several major happenings in Marvel comics. The storyline of the Hulk Planet, which was adopted in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ was also an act of the Illuminati in the comics.

The group could not have had an introduction in MCU’s previous phases, because of the unavailability of several characters. However, since Disney bought Fox, Marvel retrieved the rights for all the Fox acquired properties. This will allow the inclusion of Fantastic Four and X-men in MCU, enabling the Illuminati to appear in ‘Doctor Strange 2’.

However, with the death of Iron Man, Marvel will definitely have to tailor the group for MCU. Or if the reports of the Illuminati being from an alternate universe are true, then we might very well see an alternate version of Iron Man.

Are you excited for Illuminati appearing in MCU with ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’? What are your thoughts on this? Comment below.