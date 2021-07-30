Doctor Strange 2 Is Going To Be The First-Ever Horror Film In The MCU

‘Doctor Strange 2’ is going to be a big movie. With Sam Raimi directing and the stories of ‘Loki’ and ‘WandaVision’ coming together, it’s all set to become the first horror movie in the MCU.

Sam Raimi got his start into big Hollywood with horror, and now he is going back to his roots for the next iteration of Doctor Strange. Elizabeth Olsen recently revealed that the new movie is set to be the first horror movie set in the MCU. So, what’s the scariest Marvel movie got in store?

Sam Raimi and ‘Doctor Strange’

The horror behind the scenes of Strange

What could be the story?

For fans of Hollywood, Sam Raimi is an instantly recognizable name. He directed the first three Spider-Man movies, which turned the character into an icon. He created the ‘Evil Dead’ franchise, a cult success, and spun several sequels and a TV show.

Though the director has classically shied away from his horror movie origins, the old Sam Raimi is all set to make a comeback. It starts with the Netflix Original, ‘Every House is Haunted’.

However, it is ‘Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness’ that has grabbed headlines and eyeballs. Scott Derrickson, who directed the first Doctor Strange, came out in full support of the film. He recently told fans at comic-con that the film “dipped into the gothic and the horror and the horrific” and was everything he loved the comics for.

Kevin Feige has clarified that though ‘Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness’ might be the scariest Marvel movie, it is not a horror film. He said there would be scary sequences in it, but the story would effortlessly play into the standard MCU storyline.

The Horror?

‘WandaVision’, with its creepy imagery and psychological horror, was MCU dipping its toes into unknown territory. ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ played around with themes of nationalism and racism, while ‘Loki’ created a ‘Doctor Who’ storyline within the Marvel universe.

With newer genres coming up into the MCU, ‘Doctor Strange 2’ MCU horror film does not seem like a far cry.

Doctor Strange 2 horror film in the MCU

‘Doctor Strange’ has classically dealt with horror themes. Created in the Golden Age of comics, Doctor Strange dipped into classical monsters of the horror genre. While the Avengers were more likely to face a threat globally, Doctor Strange would often fight psychologically horrifying enemies.

Dormammu, for example, is a classical Jack-o-Lantern villain with a burning head and powers to manipulate reality. Plus, with psychedelic elements of the series created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Strange often found himself grappling with the creepiest monsters in all of the Marvel universe. The comics would often see Strange visit hellscapes from other dimensions, defeat fantastical enemies, and explore deadly terrain.

If Sam Raimi is returning to the original comics to craft the sequel, the horror elements aren’t hard to find. Though the scariest Marvel movie will still be tame by the standards of Sam Raimi.

‘Doctor Strange’ deals with psychological horror, and there is virtually no gore or blood in the pages of the Marvel comic. With the MCU also taking the family-friendly formula to its core, the gore-filled, violent Sam Raimi would have to wait to foray into the R-rated horror universe.

What’s in store?

‘Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness’ can deal with many storylines. Characteristically, the production team and the director have been very tight-lipped about ‘Doctor Strange 2’ MCU horror film. But, with ‘Eternals’ and ‘Marvels’ dropping in sequence, there can be a few educated guesses made about the film.

Feige has revealed that the Marvel shows would be essential viewing before the sequel. So, there is a significant chance that the Darkhold would play a bigger role in the movie universe come to the sequel. With the title, there would also be the introduction of multiverses and different timelines in the MCU. ‘Loki’ also teased that there are fights that span through different timelines, making the possibility of a villain who could wrap timelines around them and go through dimensions. With Mordo returning for the sequel and a setup for some dimension-hopping, the scariest Marvel movie is all set to be a success.

‘Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness’ is all set to bring Sam Raimi back into the mainstream superhero genre. The veteran director has quite a few horror tricks up his sleeve, and he might be carrying a bit of his ‘Evil Dead’ touch to the franchise. Will Benedict Cumberbatch finally face the psychological terror associated with the comic books?