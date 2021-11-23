Disney+ Planning Another WandaVision To Beat The Streaming Giant Netflix

A ‘WandaVision’ Season 2 on Disney+? Let’s find out what Kevin Feige has to say about Wanda Maximoff’s future!

‘WandaVision’ concluded on Disney Plus with Wanda Maximoff completing her transformation into the Scarlet Witch, a strong figure predicted in the Darkhold novel. She can use magic without the use of incantations or a coven. Wanda, on the other hand, must now figure out how to regulate her abilities. Will she be able to explore her powers in the second season of ‘WandaVision’?

HIGHLIGHTS —

Disney+ planning another ‘WandaVision’

‘WandaVision’s’ numbers beat Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’

Marvel CEO talks about ‘WandaVision 2’

DISNEY+ PLANNING ANOTHER ‘WANDAVISION’

Wanda gives birth to twins Billy and Tommy at the end of ‘WandaVision’s’ third episode, sparking discussion about whether the duo may grow up to be Young Avengers Wiccan and Speed from the comics. They, like their father, fade away as Wanda gives away leadership of Westview.

However, during a post-credits scene in which Wanda was studying The Book of the Damned, she hears someone calling her name. The voices sound uncannily similar to those of her children. There is a possibility that they are still alive somewhere, in an alternate universe. If that is true, we will most likely see them again in a film or ‘WandaVision’ Season 2.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany might reprise their roles as the titular superheroes. Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Kat Dennings as Dr Darcy Lewis, and Randall Park as FBI agent Jimmy Woo join them in the first season. If another season is approved, these characters will almost certainly return.

‘WANDAVISION’ NUMBERS BEAT NETFLIX’S ‘BRIDGERTON’

‘WandaVision’ on Disney Plus drew the most viewers of any title across all major video streaming platforms. The series has won three Emmys, including an original music award for the now-iconic ‘Agatha All Along’. ‘WandaVision’ nearly won the season with twenty-three nominations, which might be a good indicator for a second season, but we will have to wait and see.

Video Credits: Television Academy

According to sources, the Disney+ success outperformed Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ in terms of audience viewership. ‘Wandavision’ had a viewership of 8,127 as of January this year. It implied that the episode got viewed 81.3 times more than the average TV show. The event also caused many crashes on the Disney+ website. ‘Bridgerton’ on Netflix has 6,808 watchers.

MARVEL CEO TALKS ABOUT ‘WANDAVISION 2’

Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour session that he has been at Marvel for too long to say definitively no or yes to another season of ‘WandaVision’. He told reporters that whether or not a second season will get made will be determined by the plot of the MCU.

He added that the fun of the MCU is all the crossover we can do between series, between films. Sometimes it will get a second season. There is also a possibility that it will go into a feature and back into a series.

Video Credits: ComicBookCast2

Feige had previously shared how some shows have gotten built to expand the storyline and then continue into features. They have already announced Elizabeth Olsen being a part of ‘Doctor Strange 2’ and her co-actor Teyonah Parris in ‘The Marvels’.

There are some shows that are getting built with multiple seasons in mind. However, Feige added that sometimes a show would be renewed for a second season, and other times it would be turned into a movie and then back into a series. As a result, assuming it follows the second ‘Doctor Strange’ movie, ‘WandaVision’ Season 2 appears to be on the table.

In a recent New York Times interview, showrunner Jac Schaeffer also refused to rule out the possibility of the second season of ‘WandaVision’. “That is one of the things that I super cannot talk about. I will just reiterate what [Marvel producer] Kevin Feige says, ‘We set out to make a very complete and satisfying series. But with an entity like the MCU, you never know’”.

Wanda Maximoff’s story will get continued in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘. It will get released in 2022. Tell us if you are excited to watch Elizabeth Olsen in ‘Doctor Strange 2’, or you would like to see a second season of the Disney+ show.