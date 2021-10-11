Disney Indebted To Kathryn Hahn For A Massive Emmy Win

‘WandaVision’ has bagged an Emmy. The Disney MCU show bagged an Emmy for “Best Original Song” for “Agatha All Along”, a song performed by Kathryn Hahn. The show bagged three Emmy awards charting a new horizon for the successful cinematic universe.

With Kathryn Hahn’s ‘Agatha All Along’ Emmy win, ‘WandaVision’ is back in the news. Sure, when ‘WandaVision’ hit the streaming services, it sat out like an odd duck. Featuring A-list Hollywood actors in a story that belonged in one of the most extensive series that cinema has ever produced, the series had many viewers from the get-go. What made it special were the quirks that people incorporated into the story to make it stand out.

Highlights —

‘WandaVision’ Story

Why was ‘Wandavision’ great

The work of Kathryn Hahn

THE QUIRKY STORYLINE

‘WandaVision’ explores the story of Wanda and her grief over the death of her partner, Vision. Vision was killed in a fight with Thanos in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. Unlike the movies, though, Wanda shows off her true powers, creating a world fashioned only for herself.

This is Wanda, as she is seen in the comics. In the popular ‘House of M’ series, Wanda decimates the population of mutants worldwide by saying, “Daddy, no more mutants”.

Disney can thank Kathryn Hahn for a massive Emmy win

In the television series, she imprisons an entire town and makes them do her bidding through hypnosis to get Vision back and live a healthy life.

S.H.I.E.L.D tries to get the town back but their attacks prove ineffective, and it is the intervention from Agatha Harkness which breaks the spell. Agatha is an ancient witch, one of the few people in the entire Marvel universe whose powers are comparable to Wanda herself. An experienced witch, she starts working against Wanda, leading to a devastating battle where Wanda breaks the spell and escapes.

Included in the fallout are other characters too, there is a clone of Vision, newly formed, who is awakened, there are different people who have lost months of their lives to Wanda’s scheme, and there is Monica Rambeau, Captain Marvel’s best friend, who has gained new-fangled powers in the series.

Related: Darcy To Lady Sif: The Fate Of Beloved Character’s In Thor 4

WHY DID IT WORK?

Reviewing the series for “Bitch Media”, Rebecca Long said,

“As an ode to television history, a superhero origin story, and the launchpad for an even bigger cinematic universe, the series works”.

‘WandaVision’ is delightful because it is an experiment in exploring the superhero genre. The show opens with many sitcom mock-ups where Wanda keeps escaping from one scenario to another to fit into an everyday life better. Her magic is influential in this, and she changes the entire game with various storylines intersecting.

As the series progresses, though, an unlikely protagonist takes over. Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn, is one of the most delightful creations in the MCU. She pulls in the disparate strings in the show and plays Scarlet Witch like a fiddle as she tries to get her to power from Darkhold. In the comics, the Darkhold is a powerful instrument that can summon Mephisto and can cause large-scale destruction. It is also one of the most powerful magical artefacts in the entirety of the universe, and Agatha holds onto it and protects it from people using it for evil.

While the finale shows Agatha getting down to her nefarious plan of using the Scarlet Witch, in the comics, Agatha is an ally to Wanda, one of the few people who trained her as her story progressed.

However, Kathryn Hahn reimagines the character as a suburban mom holding in dark secrets, and Agatha’s Emmy wins has proved that this worked in her favour.

THE EMMY WIN

Kathryn Hahn performed ‘Agatha All Along’ to showcase Agatha’s reveal as the main villain. She sang it like a television song from the 50s, making it a charming little number with a dark secret behind it.

Talking about the number, she said,

“Oh, I knew about it from the beginning. At my first meeting, they were like, ‘You’re going to get a theme song’. And I was like, I’m in. And then they were like, ‘Are you down with singing it?’ It was like, yes. I had no hesitation, I was so excited”.

That excitement translated to the screen, with more and more tension building up through the song leading to a bop that all MCU fans have been holding onto. Agatha’s Emmy win might have a lot of witch behind it, but the song is all jazz and heart, and what is an Emmy but a celebration of the heart anyway.

Kathryn Hahn brought one of the most powerful characters in Marvelverse to life in her part in ‘WandaVision’. With the theme song, she has bagged an Emmy for the show. The itch won for her very witchy song and blew everyone over with some good old jazz magic.