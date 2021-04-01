Disney Channel Bringing Secrets Of Sulphur Springs For Season 2: Find Out The Exact Status

Will fans finally get to see the second season of ‘Secrets Of Sulphur Springs’? Let’s find out.

‘Secrets Of Sulphur Springs’ is now one of the most popular shows on Disney Channel. The mysterious and sombre vibes of the show have made it a big hit, not only amongst the kids but adults as well. Ever since the first season aired, fans have been praying to watch the second season. However, the question remains the same – Is Disney Channel coming up with season 2?

What is the show about?

Is season 2 finally happening?

What is the plotline of ‘Secrets Of Sulphur Springs’?

The thriller and time-travel TV series revolves around the story of a young boy and his classmate. They both together unveil a secret space, which allows them to travel back and forth in time. With the help of the time machine, they attempt to solve a mystery about a girl who has not been found for decades.

Is Disney Channel bringing ‘Secrets Of Sulphur Springs’ for season 2?

How did the ‘Secrets Of Sulphur Springs’ address the issue of racism in the show?

In an interview with “TV Line”, creator Tracey Thomson, talks about addressing the subject of racism in the show. “Since the beginning, Griffin and Harper have been on the same adventure — sharing the wonder, confusion and excitement of time travel. Sending them to 1962 allowed us to explore the realities of the era through two completely different perspectives. While Griffin is blindsided by the overt discrimination, Harper is bracing for it from the moment they go back in time. This shift in their dynamic carries through to the present.”

Further in the conversation, executive producer Charles Pratt Jr expressed his concern over prolonged racism in society. He said that we as a society should be shocked to see how we behaved in earlier times. He then said that they are using their show as an opportunity to impart a lesson to the younger generation. Along with this, he raised a serious question for the audience, “How far have we really come?”

Will there be season 2 of ‘Secrets Of Sulphur Springs’?

We know that the fans are eagerly waiting for season 2 to release. Unfortunately, this news might come as a disappointment to many, as there is no confirmation from the Disney channel about the renewal of the show. However, don’t be disappointed just yet, as there is no news about the cancellation of the show as well. So keep calm and keep your hopes up high.

Do you want season 2 of ‘Secrets Of Sulphur Springs’? Let us know in the comments below.