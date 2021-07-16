LATEST NEWS

Rivalry Sores High: Discovery Firing Everyone Involved With DCEU

Rivalry intensifies - Discovery firing everyone involved with DCEU
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
After Justice League, It's Time To Play James Bond For Henry Cavill
No Newer Articles