Rivalry Sores High: Discovery Firing Everyone Involved With DCEU

With David Zaslav taking office over at Warner Bros Discovery, there are rumours of him restoring the Snyderverse to its former glory. However, a recent Reddit post leaked that he was unhappy with the ongoing DCEU and intended to fire everyone involved with it. Is this true?

David Zaslav has big shoes to fill as the new head of Warner Bros Discovery. He plans to open up a new and better streaming service, streamline the offerings at WB and create something unique and special. However, recent Reddit leaks say that his vision right now does not include the DCEU, and he might be axing anyone involved with it.

Is Discovery planning to eliminate DCEU? Zaslav needs to contend with the fact that DCEU right now stands in shambles. With fans asking to restore the Snyderverse and the recent movies ‘Birds of Prey‘ and ‘Justice League‘ not being big successes, “WarnerBrothers” is in a tight fix.

While DCEU is fertile grounds for exploring superhero stories, the series has not worked, and Zaslav would have to deal with this as he plans something big for the entire media empire.

It has also been a tough two years for entertainment giants like “Warner”. As cinemas across the glove shut down, they had to fight with Netflix to get their share of the limelight.

The long and taxing fight is something that Zaslav plans to take forward, and streaming services like “DC Plus” might not be enough for his big vision that Zaslav is going for.

Discovery to fire everyone from DCEU

So, where would DCEY fit in? According to the Reddit post, he is unhappy with the current DCEU team and plans a complete overhaul of the system to start from scratch. With a soft reboot already underway, maybe he would not need to go through with his alleged plans of giving everyone involved with DCEU a pink slip, but it is up for contention.

The DCEU Team

DCEU currently stands fractured, and it goes far beyond the SnyderVerse. Henry Cavill, the superstar from DCEU, is looking elsewhere for his next significant role, with “Disney” coming up often in rumours. Additionally, ‘Wonder Woman 3’ might be Gal Gadot’s last DCEU film, and Ben Affleck has already left the team.

The original trinity that built the DC universe might already be moving onto greener pastures making DCEU a giant without any legs to stand on. The new films of DCEU, especially ‘Suicide Squad 2‘, have a significant role in deciding where the future of the series is to go next.

So, if James Gunn fails to deliver a big hit, DCEU might be axed and replaced with something else.

Zaslav has been described as a pleasant and overall friendly person, but he is also a ruthless businessman. With big stars leaving and the DCEU not turning the vast profits expected, he —might be willing to change up the team to get new blood before getting Discovery to fire everyone from DCEU.

Either way, this means a significant change. While no news sources have confirmed the rumours of Discovery planning to eliminate DCEU, it makes better business sense to redesign the series. After that, Zaslav might move onto the streaming services that he intends to create for the future of DCEU, working on the goodwill built by the Snyder cut.

He might also ax the Network television part of the DCTVU and create a broader, more unified universe to fight off against the MCU.

A New Team

Zaslav plans to change not only “Warner Brothers” but the entire entertainment industry. With such big dreams, he obviously will be looking for new heads to replace and take over the teams that currently lead the entertainment sections under the media giant.

While the leaks about Discovery planning to eliminate DCEU might not be true, there is a high chance that there will be some restructuring. There have been rumours that he wants to restore the SnyderVerse too. However, the chances are that Zaslav will take over the business side of the teams first, leaving the plans for DCEU for a later date.

Given the economic downturn that affected media giants, his priority is to bring the company back into profits. So, before directors and actors are called in for review, chances are many executives will be forced to leave the company instead.

Where does this leave DCEU? That is up in the air until ‘Suicide Squad 2’ releases.

David Zaslav recently took over “Warner Brothers Discovery” as CEO and planned to fight with Netflix and other streaming giants. While recent Reddit rumours have circulated that he might want to discontinue DCEU, no news source has been able to verify the story. All in all, David might be taking over the business side of things, keeping the beloved DCEU intact, unless the future reboot stops making profits.