Did you know ‘The Green Knight’ is based on a single poem?

Did you know that ‘The Green Knight’ movie is actually based on a poem? Yes, you are hearing it right!

‘The Green Knight’, starring our very own Dev Patel and Alicia Vikander, is already receiving a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics as well. For the countries where this movie still hasn’t been released, they have been feeding their anticipation through snippets and reviews. However, what a lot of people don’t know is that this movie finds its inspiration from the fourteenth-century poem, Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.

This nameless romance dates from the second half of the fourteenth century. It is one of the most loved texts of Middle English literature. It is praised for its energetic language, its complex plot development, its dramatic landscapes and severe private and social encounters, and the checking out of its major hero, King Arthur’s younger nephew, Gawain.

Wonderfully, Sir Gawain and the Green Knight gets by in only one original copy, one of the “treasures” of the British Library. This composition is little (90 pages of material each only 180mm by 155mm) and isn’t luxuriously represented, yet it contains the extraordinary duplicate of three different sonnets in all likelihood composed by a similar creator.

This is a conspicuous difference with the in-excess of 50 enduring original copies of Geoffrey Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales, written in the same period.

In the main scene of the sonnet, Sir Gawain takes on an unusual test during King Arthur’s New Year’s blowout.

The Green Knight has interfered with Arthur’s euphoric New Year’s festivals and scrutinized the fortitude and fame of the Round Table. In the same way as other sentiments, this sonnet is organized as a progression of difficulties; and Gawain’s boldness, his honesty, his confidence and his graciousness are completely scrutinized in various ways.

Well, looks like critics had a mixed opinion about ‘The Green Knight’. While many couldn’t stop praising Dev Patel’s exceptional acting, others found the story to be a little peculiar.

David Hughes from ‘Time Out’ said, “A tale told mainly via startling visuals requires an actor with a singularly expressive face, and Patel rises to the challenge. He strips away knightly courage to reveal the fear lurking behind every so-called ‘hero’”. On the other hand, Ryan Gilbey from ‘New Statesman’ said, “Fittingly for a story that is often opaque, the action plays out in muddy light or at arm’s length: this is a movie to be squinted at as much as watched”.

