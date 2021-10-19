Did Jennifer Aniston Cheat on Brad Pitt For David Schwimmer?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are still good buddies even after their marriage ended more than a decade ago. There are always new twists and turns in Jen’s and Brad’s story, the latest one claims that Aniston cheated on Pitt for David Schwimmer and here is the actual truth behind the story.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had amazing chemistry on the sets of ‘Friends‘ TV show and most of the fans believe that they dated in real life too. The same thing was hinted at in the recent ‘Friends Reunion’ special episode and it has led to everyone questioning the timeline of their relationship and Jen’s marriage with Brad Pitt.

Many of the fans are convinced that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had a fling going on, and Jen cheated Brad. But Jennifer Aniston confirmed that nothing happened with David Schwimmer and hence it makes it more complicated. As fans, we need to look at both sides of the coin and here is more on the whole Brad, Jennifer and David love triangle.

JENNIFER ANISTON AND DAVID SCHWIMMER FLIRTING ON THE SETS OF ‘FRIENDS’!

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer as Rachel and Ross on ‘Friends’ are one of the most iconic couples in pop culture. The creators of the show revealed that they decided to focus more on Rachel and Ross’ relationship after the on-screen chemistry between Aniston and Schwimmer was loved by fans. There have been rumours that Jen and David used to spend a lot of time on the sets together, even after the shoot was over. While the other cast members were aware of the flirting between Jen and David, they had no issues as it only added to their on-screen romance.

Schwimmer also revealed during the ‘Friends Reunion’ special episode that he and Jennifer had a hard crush on each other during the shooting days. The duo even used to rehearse their romantic scenes on their own as something was clearly going on between them. But the allegation that Jennifer Aniston cheated on Brad Pitt for David Schwimmer is a totally different thing and here is the truth behind the rumours.

DID JENNIFER ANISTON CHEAT ON BRAD PITT WITH DAVID SCHWIMMER?

While it might be true that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had amazing chemistry and they used to flirt on the sets of ‘Friends’. The allegations of Jen cheating on Brad Pitt are totally made-up as neither the timelines match nor do the stars confirm anything. Jennifer Aniston confirms that nothing happened with David Schwimmer and it was all part of an act they used to put for their characters. Jen revealed that instead of acting on their feelings, they channelled it into their roles which made their characters so much popular.

Also, the timeline doesn’t match up, Jen and Brad started dating around 1999 and got married in 2000. The marriage lasted for 5 years and they divorced in 2005, where Angelina Jolie is considered to be the main reason behind the split. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are still buddies after their reunion on an award show last year and they have cleared out all their differences too. The whole rumour of Jennifer Aniston cheating on Brad Pitt for David Schwimmer came out after the ‘Friends Reunion’ HBO Max special as fans took their words out of context.

David Schwimmer further clarified that nothing happened between him and Jennifer Aniston as one of them had always been in a relationship and hence they never crossed their boundaries. David Schwimmer split with Zoe Buckman in 2017 and Jennifer Aniston divorced Justin Theroux in 2018, which means that Jen and David are both single at this moment. It is why the rumours about something happening between Jen and David are circulating but there is hardly anything romantic going on between them.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer still have amazing chemistry as seen in the ‘Friends Reunion’ episode and the future is still unknown. Do you think Jen and David could become a couple in the future? Tell us about it in the comments and share your views on the whole story.