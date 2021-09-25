Demi Lovato dated this ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star

Demi Lovato asked out our favourite actress from ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and we couldn’t be more excited.

What could be better than our favourite pop singer and our favourite actress from our favourite show going out on a date? Well, if you’re wondering who these favourite people and shows are, then we are talking about none other than Demi Lovato and Emily Hampshire aka Stevie from ‘Schitt’s Creek’.

WHEN DEMI LOVATO ASKED EMILY HAMPSHIRE OUT ON A DATE

Emily aka Stevie revealed on Lovato’s podcast that the pop singer once asked her out on a date. She said,

“You slid in my DMs and you said, ‘Hey girl, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime. And then you said below it, ‘And by kick it, I mean to go on a date. I find you attractive’. You made it clear it was a date. And I loved that because I was like, ‘Sometimes that’s confusing’, I’m decades older than you, so ‘kick it’, I was looking it up”.

Video Credits: E! News

When it came to their age difference, Hampshire said Lovato made the comparison to Holland Taylor, 78, and Sarah Paulson, 46. Hampshire is 40 years old, while Lovato is 29. “You also said, ‘Think of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor’. And then right after you were like, ‘I don’t mean you’re Holland Taylor!’ I thought it was the funniest thing in the whole world because I was Holland Taylor in that situation. Proud to be”, she added.

On this Lovato said, “I was like, ‘What’s the worst that could happen?’ And I made a really good friend. You’re a dope friend, and I’m happy we became friends after that”.

Even though the duo didn’t go out on a date, they did end up becoming best friends.

DEMI LOVATO’S VIDEO OF SMOKING WEED RAISED QUESTIONS ABOUT HER HISTORY OF SUBSTANCE ABUSE

Now that we are talking about Demi Lovato, we have to talk about a recent video of them smoking weed, which caught the eyes of the fans and made them a little worried about Demi’s history of overdose.

Video Credits: ExposingSMG

“Left [with] some goodies aka MIYAGI DO“, they captioned a video from a growing site for Ball Family Farms, a premium cannabis company in Los Angeles. Given Demi’s past with substance misuse and their near-fatal overdose in 2018, the post got a lot of attention.

However, the singer recently stated that they are “California sober”, meaning that they still drink and smoke marijuana on occasion. They said, “Telling myself that I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana, I feel like that’s setting myself up for failure because I am such a black-and-white thinker”.

Do you think Demi Lovato and Emily Hampshire would have made a lovely couple?