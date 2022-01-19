This one time in 2016 Ben Affleck shared the story of how he bumped into the Nolanverse’s Batman actor, Christian Bale, in a Halloween Costume Store. Affleck shared the story on an episode of ‘Conan’.

When it was announced that Zack Snyder had chosen Ben Affleck to portray Batman in DCEU, fans of legendary DC comics characters were a bit sceptical about Zack’s decision. But it’s been years since ‘Batman v Superman’ was released in 2016, and Ben Affleck or as the fans call him, ‘Bat-fleck’, has been accepted as a decent portrayal of DC comics’ Cape Crusader on the big screen. After the release of ‘Batman v Superman’, one-day ‘Bat-fleck’ bumped into ‘Bat-bale’ randomly in a Halloween costume store.

What were they doing in the Costume Store?

Ben Affleck told the entire story of the incident to Conan O’ Brien:

When DCEU’s Batman met Nolanverse’s Batman in a Halloween Costume Shop.

“There’s this other guy in there, and I hear, ‘Aye, Ben, is that you?’” Ben told Conan. “I turn around and look and it’s Christian Bale. And the first thing I thought was, ‘Christian Bale’s British?!’”

The two actors were actually out buying Halloween costumes for their kids.

The legendary advice from Christian to Ben

After portraying Batman thrice in Nolan’s trilogy, Christian Bale gave legendary advice to Ben Affleck after it was announced that he would be playing Batman in DCEU. The advice that Christian gave him: “Look, mate, just make sure you’ve got a zipper in that suit. I couldn’t piss for three movies.”

We guess that Bat-flek took Bat-bale’s advice.