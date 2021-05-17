DCEU Crushed Ben Affleck’s Plans For Batman

From detective comics to mainstream cinema, the journey of Batman is iconic. But, where did DCEU go wrong with Ben Affleck’s Batman?

Over the years, there have been many controversies surrounding Batman. In fact, every time when a new actor takes up the role of this dark and angsty detective, you could see many people speaking out against it. This is something that happened with Cristian Bale too, the man who’s now considered to be the best among the group of actors that got to ride the Batmobile. The same happened with Ben Affleck when he became the Batman in DCEU. But did DCEU actually go wrong with the Batman?

How DCEU’s approach to Batman ruined the game?

By the time DC’s own universe came on the big screen, the audience had grown to love Batman as a standalone character. Why wouldn’t they? Compared to the rest of the superheroes, Batman and his Bat-family seemed to be the only ones with no real superpower. If there was anyone that people most probably wanted to relate to, it was Batman.

How DCEU never did justice to Ben Affleck’s Batman

Though we know that in DCEU’s ‘Batman v Superman’ Ben Affleck’s acting skills are on par. But the audience’s main criticism was the storyline in general. It was the first time people got to see another main superhero along with the dark knight. Hence, the spotlight had to be shared. One point of criticism was the dream sequence that Batman has in the movie, which ultimately had no consequence or added no value to the story as a whole.

Dave Schilling of the Guardian wrote

“The film opens with one of many dream sequences. Let me just say here early that Batman v Superman is mostly dream sequences, and those scenes that are not dreams still seem to function as though the basic laws of reality do not exist.”

This was just one of the many details where DC went wrong with their new Batman.

Why did Ben Affleck’s Batman appeal less to DCEU fans?

Now, according to the trend to today, it seems that people have found a way to appreciate Ben Affleck’s Batman. In 2020, #ThanksBatfleck trended on Twitter. This was regarded as the first of many trends that led to the release of ‘Justice League: Snyder cut’ earlier this year, thus increasing the possibility of a continuation.

However, this wasn’t the case earlier. The major part of the problem was that the new Batman didn’t seem that vulnerable or emotional. It is true that Batman often masks his emotions under the hood. But the viewer always knew that his emotions were the key driving factor for his actions.

In fact in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, the only point where Batman shows his vulnerability is when he finds out that the name of his mother and Clark Kent’s mother is the same, Martha.

This, combined with other small details, made Affleck’s Batman completely different. But the move was so drastic that the fans weren’t ready to accept it. After Adam West’s take on Batman, the dark part of his identity has been the heart and soul of every Batman franchise. Since Zack Snyder is a master of darkness, the general expectations were quite high.

Where do we stand today?

Earlier reports suggested Ben Affleck won’t play Batman in DCEU’s future, but the character’s fate has changed a bit. It’s now confirmed that Affleck’s Batman is returning in ‘The Flash’ movie as one of the versions of Batman in the multiverse. Since the ‘Snyder Cut’, there is a newfound love for Batfleck, meaning that the response this time could be positive. However, will Affleck continue after The Flash remains to be seen? But we would love to see more of him. What are your thoughts on it? Comment below.