DCEU came very close to beating MCU but failed!

The fight between fans of MCU and DCEU is never-ending. Where the DC comics have always stood out, DCEU was far away from even coming close to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many believed that the reason behind this could be DC’s failing inspiration and lack of innovation, however, it looks like that it might have something to do with a man who single-handedly changed the game of the MCU. Want to know what we are talking about? Keep scrolling to find out.

Kevin Feige, producer and president of Marvel Studios, has changed the whole face of the MCU. Before Kevin was roped in as the president of Marvel studios, he had dedicated his life to producing some well-acclaimed movies such as ‘X-men‘, ‘Daredevil‘, ‘Spider-man‘, ‘Hulk‘, ‘Blade Trinity’, ‘Fantastic Four’, and even a few exceptional animated movies. Taking a look back at this journey, we wouldn’t be wrong to say that Kevin along with his talent also brought in his vast experience, which was a major contribution to MCU’s growing success.

On the other hand, when it comes to the DCEU, it looks like nobody has that much experience on how different productions are supposed to work or possess Kevin’s ability of creative thinking, which failed to inspire the audience. Well, keeping this one factor in mind, it can be said that the DCEU needs to spend some time creating new movies and TV series, and introducing new characters that could revamp their destiny.

Well, even though MCU has always taken a lead, it looks like DCEU is finally getting a hold of where they were going wrong. Ever since ‘Avengers: Endgame’, the future of Marvel has become slightly unpredictable, with questions revolving around “Is this the end of Iron Man?” or “Who will lead the Avengers team”? On the flip side, DCEU could use this uncertainty of MCU’s future to their advantage.

In fact, with Synder’s version of ‘Justice League’ on HBO Max and the unmatchable success of ‘Wonder Woman 2’, DCEU has already levelled up their game. Not just this, it was also reported that the DCEU might see the return of Michael Keaton, which made it impossible for the fans to contain their excitement.

Well, if DCEU keeps expanding its universe, maybe, someday DCEU will match MCU’s level of appropriation. Are you a DC or Marvel fan? Let us know in the comments below.