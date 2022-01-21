DC Ruined Henry Cavill’s Perfect Superman Plan

Henry Cavill has some thoughts for where Superman should go next, and his ideas show why he was the best option for the DCEU’s ‘Man of Steel’.

Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013’s ‘Man of Steel’, and he later reprised the role in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’. While the previous two films got mixed reviews, the Snyder Cut’s release—following a reshot theatrical cut that flopped in 2017—has been well-received, as has Cavill’s Superman interpretation in particular. It’s unclear where the character will go next or whether Cavill will be able to reprise his role, but the actor has some ideas for where Kal-El could go in his standalone story. Keep reading to know what he has in his mind.

‘Man of Steel’ garnered $668 million at the international box office, launching Snyder’s DC Extended Universe. Cavill reprised his role as Superman in the 2016 film ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and the 2017 film ‘Justice League’. Unfortunately, both films were negatively regarded by critics. Because of their poor box office performance, Warner Bros. changed the way DC live-action adaptations were created, removing Snyder from the management of the shared superhero universe. Nonetheless, Snyder’s edit of ‘Justice League’ was released earlier this year, providing fans with another chance to see Cavill’s Superman in action.

In an interview with GQ, Cavill discussed his journey as Superman, emphasising how the hero’s earliest appearances contributed to giving him a legitimate origin story. He said, “I was very keen on really fleshing out Superman’s early stages of his journey first. We had ’Man of Steel’, and then we went quite a bit darker with ‘Batman v Superman’”. Cavill donned the cape once again in 2017’s ‘Justice League’, the hero’s final appearance. The recent release of Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’, on the other hand, revealed the director’s original plans to turn Superman wicked, leading to an apocalyptic scenario in which Batman must team up with the Joker to save civilization. While Cavill feels that a villainous Superman plot is interesting for fans, he would love to spend more time exploring his hero’s Kryptonian years.

“If he [Superman] were to succumb to the Anti-Life Equation and become bad Superman, I really wanted to make sure we saw the hero Superman, and we saw the true symbol of hope, the beacon of light, before we went down the path of darkness and then redemption. It’s still something I’m very keen to flesh out”, he added

Are there plans to bring back Cavill’s Superman?

There are currently no plans to bring Cavill’s Superman back to the big screen, but the actor is eager to reprise his role as the Kryptonian, stating that “the cape is still in the closet”. Aside from reprising his role as ‘Man of Steel’ in the DC Universe, Cavill recently stated his desire to play Captain Britain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Given that Cavill is one of Hollywood’s hottest actors right now, starring in Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’, it shouldn’t be long until he’s back in a superhero outfit.