DC Is Becoming A Roadblock For Zack Snyder’s The Dark Knight Returns

Zack Snyder wants to make ‘The Dark Knight Returns’ but it seems that DC is not interested in working with Snyder once again. Keep reading to find out.

‘The Dark Knight Returns’ is a four-issue Frank Miller comic book series set in 1986 that follows a 55-year-old Bruce Wayne, who has retired from the role of Batman and is dealing with the loss of his protégé, Jason Todd. Wayne finally reprises his historic position as the caped-crusader to fight Superman, culminating with Bruce faking his own death and vanishing back into the shadows. The Joker and Two-Face are two of the most well-known villains in these movie. Miller’s 1986 series, as well as Christopher Nolan‘s Dark Knight trilogy, have influenced Snyder’s work in the DCEU, although the seminal work has never seen a proper adaptation.

ZACK SNYDER‘S ‘THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS’ WITHOUT BEN AFFLECK AND HENRY CAVILL?

Now, Snyder is rumoured to be planning another ‘The Dark Knight Returns’ film, this time with new Batman and Superman actors. When asked about Miller’s comic book series on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Snyder said, “That’s my white whale, ‘The Dark Knight Returns’. That’s my Holy Grail. One day!”

When asked if he would cast Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in his ideal version of the film, Snyder said:

“No, I don’t think so. I think it would just be its own thing. Yeah, I think it would be its own thing. I would just do it one hundred percent, Watchmen style, really frame-accurate. Really do it. I don’t think it would be that expensive, to be honest. I don’t think so. It’s pretty gritty.”

Zack Snyder now making ‘The Dark Knight Returns’, but DC’s being troublesome

WHY DC IS NOT INTERESTED IN ZACK SNYDER’S VERSION OF ‘THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS’

Snyder has previously expressed interest in making a full-fledged adaptation of ‘The Dark Knight Returns’. In the weeks leading up to the release of the Snyder Cut on HBO Max, he said the same thing. Now that his original vision for ‘Justice League’ has been met with such acclaim, Snyder may be reconsidering a ‘The Dark Knight Returns’ adaptation.

Zack Snyder still wants to do a Dark Knight Returns movie with all new actors.https://t.co/mJJLVXaZGU pic.twitter.com/ioBMi1SucA — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) May 26, 2021

‘The Dark Knight Returns’ is another film Zack Snyder wants to make for Warner Bros., and the director says it’s not out of the question. Snyder remains committed to making a live-action film adaptation, With no ties to the DCEU, Snyder theorises that the project would not require such a large budget, which can only help him land his dream project.

At the moment, Warner Bros. does not appear to be interested in working with Snyder again. However, if recent history is any indication, fans can have a significant impact on studio creative decisions. Many people doubted that a Snyder Cut of ‘Justice League’ would ever be released, but they were proven incorrect. Perhaps a Zack Snyder adaptation of ‘The Dark Knight Returns’ is closer than most people think.

"Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder if you will… Clearly, they're not interested in my take. But I would also say that they certainly weren't interested in — I would have said originally — in my take on Justice League." – Zack Snyder https://t.co/BJWnYjgqEr pic.twitter.com/0z50vztJIp — IGN (@IGN) May 11, 2021

Let’s hope that DC approves of Zack Snyder’s adaptation of ‘The Dark Knight Returns’. Stay tuned with us for more updates.