DC Has Already Planned To Remove Gal Gadot From Wonder Woman’s Throne

Israeli model-actress Gal Gadot’s portrayal of Diana Prince in the DC Extended Universe earned her global recognition and indomitable stardom. The actress was first crowned ‘Wonder Woman’ in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016), and later on in the solo film titled ‘Wonder Woman’ in the year 2017.

Her stellar performance in the sequel ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (2020) blew the minds of DC fans all over the world, but is the queen’s throne under threat? Rumour has it, the actress is about to end her journey with the DC franchise. Now the question is, if not Gadot, who will become the worthy heir to the legacy of Princess Diana of Themyscira? Let’s find out.

Highlights —

‘Wonder Woman 3’ to conclude the story of Diana Prince

Princess Diana of Themyscira is undoubtedly one of the strongest female superheroes in the DC Extended Universe. This champion of justice, truth, and love first made her appearance in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016), but Gadot’s remarkable performance convinced Warner Bros that the fans wanted more of such magnanimous women’s power.

Will Gal Gadot no longer be crowned DC’s Wonder Woman?

After an extensive training regime, the actress delivered a beautiful yet powerful performance as ‘Wonder Woman’ in the first movie of the Patty Jenkins directed trilogy. The second movie in the franchise was produced by the actress herself, revealing her attachment to the beloved character –

“It was an amazing opportunity for me to really learn from the best. I do what I do out of passion and love for the arts and the craft. And, even though I’m the one who, along with (director) Patty (Jenkins), knows the character so well because I play her, there’s something so eye-opening in being involved in such a huge project from such an early stage, and being involved in the creation of the story, the visuals and the locations … all of those things.”

However, the third and final film in the trilogy is supposed to provide a “nice closure”, as stated by the actress herself in an interview with “Variety’s The Big Ticket podcast“. Upon discussing the future of the franchise, Gal Gadot revealed that the third chapter is absolutely necessary to provide closure to the character’s journey and explore her optimum potential.

Is DC looking to replace Gal Gadot?

The third instalment of Patty Jenkins’ ‘Wonder Woman’ awaits an exciting tale that is to explore female power in all its glory. However, there have been rumours regarding DC planning to remove the character altogether from its expanded cinematic universe. In an interview with “Vulture”, the president of DC Entertainment, Diane Nelson stated, “There’s no insistence upon an overall storyline or interconnectivity in that universe”. Therefore, moving away from the interconnected DCEU, the story of Wonder Woman will be concluded in Patty Jenkins’ trilogy to provide full closure to the superhero’s journey.

Insider Daniel Richtman also hinted at Gadot’s “likely” exit after the third and final Wonder Woman movie. The decision is somewhat justified, considering that the final movie will provide closure to the canonical ‘Wonder Woman’. Although she has not been replaced per se, this might be the last of the Amazonian Princess that we see from Gal Gadot.

Why is Gal Gadot likely to be replaced by DC?

In the past 10 years, since Gal Gadot was first cast as ‘Wonder Woman’, the actress has made a remarkable impression on fans and critics alike. Her dedication and connection with the character is such that she was up to 5 months pregnant when filming the first ‘Wonder Woman’! But, as all good things must come to an end, her feature as the immortal princess is likely to receive a final goodbye.

Warner Bros will release the concluding piece of Patty Jenkins’ trilogy in a darker and grittier story that unveils the optimum potential of the madly popular female superhero. However, Gal Gadot is likely to discontinue her role as the ‘Wonder Woman’ after the third instalment hits the theatres. But why the sudden retirement of ‘Wonder Woman’? What did Gal Gadot do wrong to start getting replaced by DC? One of the major reasons behind her exit can be the myriad opportunities that the actress has come across after her stunning portrayal as Diana Prince. On the other hand, director Patty Jenkins also seems to have a lot on her plate at the moment, including an upcoming ‘Star Wars’ movie. So what next for Gal Gadot? Let the guessing begin in the comments below!

