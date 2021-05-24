DC Cheats Fans! Has Been Lying About Superman All This While

We think that there is a lot we need to know about our Superman.

Not only is he every child’s fantasy but is also an obsession of millions of adults out there. And why wouldn’t he be? DC has glorified Superman all the way. From his red cape to his unbeatable superpowers, there is nothing in Superman that we don’t love. However, over time, things have changed quite a bit in the DC universe. With new superheroes joining the team, and with their patent comics turning into 3-hour movies, not everything is in alignment with the audience’s expectations. Want to know what we are talking about? Then stay with us for some more time.

How have the powers of Superman changed till now?

Why is Superman called ‘Man Of Steel’?

Will Superman really die?

The powers of Superman have changed

If we take a look at Superman’s life it has been one hell of a journey. Well, many things in his life remained the same, for instance, his costume and his personality, his superpowers, on the other hand, witnessed a drastic change. At the beginning of the comic series, Superman was someone who could lift the buildings with his tiny fingers and could even control the landing of an aeroplane.

Wait! Is DC hiding something about Superman?

However, his superpowers were extended beyond the ability to lift, by early 1978, where Kal-El could alter time to save a knocked down Lois Lane. And in the 1970s Superman, Kal-El was seen using super ventriloquism, which helps him in tracking down an individual. Wow! Isn’t this the power of fantasies, you can mould it to any extent?

Why is Superman called ‘Man of Steel’?

Video Credits: Key Issues

Superman has a lot of metaphorical nicknames, like the Man of Tomorrow, the Big Blue Boy Scout. But what is the essence of ‘Man of steel’? What sense does that nickname make? We all know that nowhere it was mentioned that Clark Kent is made out of steel. He is just made out of normal human flesh, like any of us. Then why ‘Man of steel’? Not just this, steel is not the most powerful element, so isn’t calling him ‘Man of steel’ absolutely illogical?

Why do they keep lying about the death of Superman?

In the early 90s, DC decided to kill Superman and then again bring him back to life, leaving us all doubting the fate of Superman.

Video Credits: Movieclips

It looks like it has become a trend for DC and even Marvel to first kill off superheroes, and just when we were getting used to their absence, they bring them into our lives. In the upcoming comics, it was told that Superman will finally bid us all goodbye, but that didn’t stand true. So did DC fool us again? If yes, then we don’t think that they can keep taking their readers for granted any longer, as they are literally tired of this game of death.

