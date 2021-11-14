Why DC Cannot Afford To Kill Ben Affleck’s Batfleck In The Flash

Rumours suggest that Ben Affleck’s Batfleck in ‘The Flash’ will not die and here’s why.

It has been reported that Ben Affleck will reprise his role as Batman in ‘The Flash’ in 2022. The long-awaited Flash solo film is building up to be a major entry in the DCEU canon, ushering in the age of the DC cinematic multiverse and taking DC in a far different direction than its recent attempts to replicate Marvel’s shared universe success.

Will ‘The Flash’ be the end of Affleck as Batman?

Ben Affleck’s Batman will live longer

However, with DC trying to spice things up after a disastrous run of superhero blockbuster ventures, and with the corporation already establishing Robert Pattinson as its principal DCEU Batman going forward, it appears likely that Affleck’s Batman will not survive the film. But here is a new rumour that he may live longer. Keep reading to find out.

WILL ‘THE FLASH’ BE THE END OF AFFLECK AS BATMAN ?

When it was revealed that Ben Affleck would play Batman instead of Christian Bale in ‘Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice’, 27 percent, many fans were outraged and demanded that he be removed from the role. However, following his debut as the superhero in 2016, his version of Batman became a fan favourite, and he made two additional appearances. Now, it is only known that he will appear in ‘The Flash’, but there are numerous rumours that have us perplexed.

Will ‘The Flash’ be the end of Affleck as Batman?

On the one hand, there are more optimistic rumours that Affleck will return for new projects, such as an individual film or an HBO Max series dedicated to his Batman; on the other hand, there are the most pessimistic rumours that their participation in ‘The Flash’ will be the end of Affleck as Batman, and that the character may even die. Now, new rumours are circulating, which could provide us with information concerning reality.

BEN AFFLECK’S BATMAN WILL LIVE LONGER

The first comes from blogger KC Walsh (via CBR), who claims that Affleck shot his sequences in just one week, confirming that his participation in ‘The Flash’ will be limited. This is not entirely surprising, as it was assumed that they would want to give more time to Michael Keaton, who is reprising his role as Batman after 30 years.

Affleck only filmed on The Flash for like a week, are people really still pushing he is more than an extended cameo? pic.twitter.com/B4aOXobZNR — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) September 21, 2021

The second report comes from Geekosity, and it is much better, as it confirms that Warner Bros. did intend to kill off Ben Affleck’s Batman. They’ve long desired to get rid of any evidence of the SnyderVerse. However, with the success of Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’, Warner Bros. has changed its mind and believes that killing Batfleck would be paying too much attention to him. The sources claimed that:

“Killing Ben Affleck in ‘The Flash’ draws attention away from Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton’s Batman. This is not [Avengers] Endgame. It’s not Affleck’s story. His death should be the heart of the movie.”

Is this information implying that the SnyderVerse will rise from the ashes and that we will see more of Affleck in films and/or television? Several projects, like the ‘Black Canary’ and ‘El Pingüino’ series, have recently been announced for HBO Max, but there are no indications that the work of Zack Snyder will be continued.

‘The Flash’ will be released in theatres in 2022, and until we receive the official word, we must make do with hearsay.