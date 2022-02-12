DC Announces The Release Date Of The Most Awaited Series, The Sandman

Netflix is at the top of its game when it comes to producing series and films that appeal to a large chunk of the masses. Another Netflix original that is almost ready to drop on Netflix is ‘The Sandman’, a fantasy series based on the DC comic book character of the same name. The fantasy mostly caters to the DC fans who have their taste developed in DC Comics and films that venture a little bit into the darker territory. The series features the King of Dreams, named Morpheus, who is captured in an occult ritual and is finally freed a century later. Going by this, the series is going to be a blast for the fans of the Sandman comics, along with the general global audience. While the actual date of release for ‘The Sandman’ hasn’t been revealed, we at Dkoding have a pretty good idea about the time it will drop on Netflix.

Highlights —

‘The Sandman’ Netflix release date

‘The Sandman’ TV series release date

The series, based on Neil Gaiman’s DC comic book of the same name, was announced last year. Netflix mostly keeps its original shows away from the limelight and tries to keep the information as sparse as possible. This time as well, there has not been enough information about the show online. But the streaming giant has confirmed that the show will be released in 2022. There has been a lot of confusion about the title of the show though.

‘The Sandman’ Netflix release date

More From DKODING: Is Henry Cavill The New Target Of objectification?

The character Sandman is an immortal symbol of dreams in the DC comics. It must not be confused with the Spider-Man villain of the same name. DC’s Sandman is the embodiment of dreams in the DC universe. As per DC, he is described as a “vast hallucinatory landscape housing all the dreams of any and everyone who’s ever existed. Regardless of cultures or historical eras, all dreamers visit Morpheus’ realm—be they gods, demons, muses, mythical creatures or simply humans who teach Morpheus some surprising lessons”.

While Netflix has carefully avoided divulging too much information about the plot, a clip was uploaded on the streaming giant’s YouTube channel. It further raised the fans’ curiosity about the show. It was an official announcement clip that was released in September and further intensified the wait for the series. As for the show’s shooting, it was wrapped in July 2021 and is currently under the post-production stage. It is assumed that the series will revive the dark DC Universe on Netflix and more shows can be announced in near future.

Video Credits: Netflix

DC’s ‘The Sandman’ stars Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie in lead roles and is created by David S. Goyer, Neil Gaiman and Allan Heinberg. It will presumably be released in the second half of 2022, globally on Netflix.

More From DKODING: The Screenwriters Of The Witcher Are Harming The Show

Tell us in the comments which are the DC characters that you’d like to see in future on Netflix. Also tell us about your take on the DC TV universe and your expectations from its future. For more news on ‘The Sandaman’, stay tuned to Dkoding.

FAQ

1 /3

Q. Is ‘The Sandman’ available on Netflix?

A. The series is expected to release in the second half of 2022 on Netflix.

2 /3

Q. Is ‘The Sandman’ based on a real story?

Video Credits: WatchMojo.com

A. No. The Sandman is based on a popular DC character.

3 /3

Q. Who’s the Sandman in mythology?

A. The Sandman is a mythical character in European folklore, who sprinkles sands in people’s eyes and makes them see beautiful dreams.

Follow DKODING for more updates about your favourite movies, celebrities, TV shows and web series. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram for the latest updates.