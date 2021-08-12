Ambitious David Harbour wants two solo films as Red Guardian

David Harbour recently appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film ‘Black Widow’. Let’s find out if David Harbour’s Red Guardian will have a solo movie in the future!

‘Black Widow‘ was finally released in theatres last month and exclusively on Disney Plus. The movie got delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. It managed to cross over $315 million globally. The story, which takes place between ‘Captain America: Civil War‘ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘, follows Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff as she deals with her past. It includes her childhood in Ohio with her fake parents Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), Alexei Shostakov (Red Guardian), and a sister, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). Natasha soon finds out that the red room is still running. She then asks Yelena to join her in getting Alexei out of jail to take down Dreykov.

‘Black Widow’ is being highly praised for exploring the titular character and the debut of several new characters. Alexei, aka the Red Guardian, played by David Harbour, has received positive feedback for his role. The Red Guardian was Russia’s first and only super-soldier who acted as a surrogate father figure to Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova while imprisoned in a Russian prison. Since Harbour’s character survives the events of ‘Black Widow’, he is eligible to reprise his role in several Marvel films in the future. It already looks like the actor has a plan for one in particular.

During an interview with Insider, the actor shared that he has not had enough with the role. David Harbour shared that he had two ideas for Red Guardian.

One will see Red Guardian back in his prime. He added: “The other is going off this story, having this experience with Natasha and having this beautiful end when he takes her hand and says that he cannot even speak to her because he would mess it up”. Harbour explained the second idea involves Red Guardian discovering that Black Widow was on the cliff with Hawkeye, and perhaps the version of the story he hears is that Hawkeye pushed her off or something. Red Guardian then becomes the man he once was. He then would seek vengeance for her.

Cate Shortland wants Red Guardian to have a solo movie

The Director of ‘Black Widow’, Cate Shortland, recently spoke about the possibility of David Harbour’s Red Guardian getting a solo movie. She told The Wrap that she had shot a lot of footage with Red Guardian and his family, which often made her cry with laughter. The filmmaker further shared that there was a lot of stuff that did not make it into the film. It is the reason why she believes Red Guardian deserves its solo movie because it will be really funny.

David Harbour also stated to “Collider” that there was a conversation about him reprising Red Guardian in the future, but nothing concrete as of now. The actor has made it clear that people want to see more of this character, and he would love to give them more. In the comic book version, Red Guardian is the second person to put on the outfit. Red Guardian is supposed to be the Soviet Union’s Captain America. One of the most noteworthy aspects is that he will go on becoming Ronin, an assassin.

Red Guardian’s possible future after ‘Black Widow’

David Harbour is well-known for his role as police chief Jim Hopper in the Netflix hit series ‘Stranger Things‘. He received two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance.

Following the success of ‘Black Widow’, the public is eager to see more of David Harbour. Even though Scarlett Johanson’s time as Black Widow is over, the film introduces new characters, including Yelena Belova and Red Guardian.

The post-credits scene also hints at Yelena’s next MCU appearance. There is a possibility that Red Guardian could unite with Yelena in the future. Hence, we can easily expect either the characters to feature in a Disney Plus series or have solo movies dedicated to them.

It might revolve around Alexei’s life after his jail escape and his reunion. It could also travel back in time to investigate his job as Red Guardian before he lived in Ohio.

