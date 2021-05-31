David Harbour Ruining His Stranger Things Image With This New Heist Film

David Harbour is making a drastic transition from ‘Stranger Things’ which had a friendly mass appeal to ‘No Sudden Move’, a gritty crime thriller.

After being showered with love in ‘Stranger Things’ and landing a coveted role in MCU‘s ‘Black Widow’, David Harbour has chosen to star in a new heist film called ‘No Sudden Move’. The film is in sharp contrast to the projects Harbour is renowned for and might taint his much-beloved Jim Hopper charming image from ‘Stranger Things’.

HIGHLIGHTS —

David Harbour risking his ‘Stranger Things’ persona

Harbour vulnerable to being overshadowed by the cast

Release date for the heist film

HOW DIFFERENT IS HARBOUR’S ROLE?

‘No Sudden Move’ will be set in 1995 race-torn Detroit and follows the story of a group of criminals who are given a contract to steal a simple document. But things do not go as planned and their heist goes awry. This makes them go after the person who hired them and figure out the ultimate motive.

The heist film is directed by Steven Soderbergh who is renowned for movies like the Ocean’s trilogy, ‘Sex, Lies and Videotape’, and ‘Magic Mike’. Needless to say, Steven Soderbergh’s films are not known for their moral supremacy. In the movie, Harbour is playing an intimidating criminal called Matt Wertz, quite different from the characters he has donned so far.

Video Credits: Netflix

In ‘Stranger Things’, his portrayal of Jim Hopper, Chief of Police of Hawkins, Indiana, became a fan-favourite. Although the character was initially wry and detached, the viewers soon warmed up to him as he started taking care of a vulnerable Eleven and protected her from harm. David Harbour and Milly Bobby Brown’s father-daughter dynamic in the show received immense love from the fans.

From eating Eggos with Eleven to monitoring her dates like an overprotective dad – his endearing character won countless hearts. And how can we forget the viral and much-adored gif of Harbour grooving and jamming to a country song in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2? He has truly been the apple of everyone’s eyes, the friend and protector every fan wants to have.

Video Credits: araksify

But David is now entering uncharted territory with ‘No Sudden Move’ as well as ‘Black Widow’. Will the viewers be able to connect with him playing such contrasting new roles?

Related: Stranger Things Season 4: Duffer Brothers To Copy The Final Battle of Avengers Endgame

HARBOUR OVERSHADOWED IN THE FILM

David Harbour’s casting in ‘No Sudden Move’ accounts for only one of the many stars included in the film. The movie features an ensemble cast of Don Cheadle ( Avengers: Endgame), Benicio del Toro (Sicario), Ray Liotta (Goodfellas), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Brendan Fraser (The Mummy Trilogy), Kieran Culkin (Succession), and many more coveted actors. It will be difficult for Harbour, who has been accustomed to being the main man in ‘Stranger Things’, to make himself stand out among such a high profile set of personalities.

Stranger Things Season 4: Duffer Brothers To Copy The Final Battle of Avengers Endgame

This apprehension is also apparent in the teaser of the film released on 20 May. The teaser features stills of actors along with their character names. Most character introductions have a defining voiceover attached to them in the teaser. But Harbour’s character is deprived of that element. In the comments section of the teaser, there are numerous comments by fans expressing their selective excitement about only seeing Brendan Fraser in the film.

On top of it, Matt Damon, one of the biggest names in Hollywood, is also set for a cameo role in the film. Will David Harbour be able to deliver a performance that stands apart or will he simply fade into the background, overshadowed by the star-studded cast?

WHEN AND WHERE CAN YOU WATCH THE FILM?

‘No Sudden Move’ is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 18, 2021. The debut will take place in Battery Park at the festival in New York. It is also anticipated that the cast will make an appearance at the screening, which will be an outdoor event. The film is produced by Warner Bros. and will stream on only HBO Max July 1 onwards, without a big-screen release.

Video Credits: HBO Max

His other big release, ‘Black Widow’, will hit the theatres as well as Disney+ on July 9. After much anticipation, it was also finally confirmed that Harbour will continue to play Jim Hopper in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4. Although there is no decided release date, the fourth season of this Netflix hit is expected to release somewhere between the initial months of 2022.

David Harbour is adeptly securing his fill of Netflix (Stranger Things) and Disney+ (Black Widow) and now HBO Max (No Sudden Move.) Will he be able to pull off this balancing act to the benefit of his image?

Let us know in the comments what you think of David Harbour’s new role in ‘No Sudden Move’!