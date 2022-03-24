Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Teases Possible Film After Failed TV stint

Charlie Cox reveals his potential with MCU and says that he feels too old to don a cape and rescue people’s lives on film as a superhero.

The English actor made his Marvel TV and Netflix debut as Matt Murdock in ‘Daredevil’ in 2015. Since then, his own solo programme have generated three more solo creations: ‘Jessica Jones’, ‘Luke Cage’, and ‘Iron Fist’, as well as the collective effort ‘The Defenders’.

Charlie Cox feels grateful for the comeback

Charlie cox feels too old to be playing superhero roles

Cox’s future with MCU

Cox is reflecting back on his superhero career now that he has finished two seasons of his solitary adventure and made a huge commitment to saving New York with his newfound comrades in ‘The Defenders’. In addition to being Marvel TV/first Netflix’s superhero and performing well in his own series, the actor admits that before landing the role, he had the impression that, at his age, he would no longer be cast as a superhero.

‘Daredevil’ actor Charlie Cox addressed his ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ cameo in a video for a comic convention, saying he intends to be in the MCU for years to come. Among the many appearances in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, one that piqued fans’ interest was Charlie Cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock in one of the film’s opening scenes. Matt is the alter ego of Marvel superhero ‘Daredevil’, and Charlie previously portrayed him in the Netflix shows ‘Daredevil’ and ‘The Defenders.’

Having the same actor play the same role in two Marvel Cinematic Universe films felt like a step toward incorporating those shows into the MCU canon. And, of course, because Charlie was always a fan favourite, there was a fan drive to have him repeat his role in future MCU productions as well.

The actor has now joined the chorus, stating that he would like to portray the role for many years to come. Charlie discussed his role as ‘Daredevil’ in a video for Supernova Comic Con, a comic and pop culture conference in Melbourne. “I feel so lucky to have been cast in that role and it’s a gift that keeps on giving. I enjoyed every minute of making the show. So, to be asked to come back in any capacity is absolutely great to me,” he said.

The actor then talked about what he’d like his future in the MCU to be like. He also added, “I don’t want to sound greedy but I hope I get to do loads more and I get to be involved way more for many years. I hope it never ends. I hope it gets to a point where people say, ‘You are too old to be playing this part’.”

Obviously, Cox’s friends have gone on to save (or ruin) the world in a variety of ways. Cavill presently portrays’ Man of Steel‘ in the DC Extended Universe, and he will reprise the role in Justice League later this year. Hiddleston is, of course, the fan-favorite brother of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Loki, who is also set to reprise his role in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ this autumn. Meanwhile, before Tom Holland swung in with ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, Garfield was a two-time web-slinging Spider-Man.

Charile cautioned that he did not know what the Marvel Studios filmmakers had in mind for the character and that he was simply articulating his personal wish list, which includes crossing over to different films and interacting with different characters.

“I don’t know what their plans are but my hope is I get to do as much as I’m allowed to do. The one thing that MCU allows, which we couldn’t do in the Netflix stuff is that I can interact with other MCU characters. Crossovers would be really cool. That’s the thing I’d want to do next. I don’t know what that looks like and I don’t know what they are planning but there are some really interesting stories that I would love the character to explore,” He said.

