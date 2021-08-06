Daniel Radcliffe Won’t Be There in the Harry Potter Reunion

The star says there are no plans for a reunion at the moment.

The boy who lived, aka Harry Potter, aka Daniel Radcliffe, has confirmed that there won’t be a Harry Potter reunion happening anytime soon.

It’s been 20 years since the onset of the massively popular franchise, and there have been many rumours circulating about there being a reunion of sorts. Especially now, since it seems to be a huge reunion season these days (talk about the ‘Friends’ reunion after years and years of denial!), we have our hopes high that the cast of Harry Potter would also be reuniting.

The trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint have enjoyed a camaraderie that has stood the test of time, and one genuinely feels that the cast would be more than willing to reunite together. Tom Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy, even said that he’d be more than willing to dye his hair blonde again to reprise the role if given the chance.

But it so happens that most of the cast members are busy with lots of other things.

Talk about Radcliffe himself. The actor has been busy promoting his series ‘Miracle Workers’, and isn’t even in his home country at the moment. “I’m in the Dominican Republic at the moment filming and then I’m going to be busy, kind of working on bits and pieces until the end of the year”, says Daniel Radcliffe on the Harry Potter reunion. “So yeah, I don’t know. I’m sure there will be some sort of celebration but I don’t know if we will be getting together or anything. I’m sorry if that’s a bit of a disappointment to anyone.”

We’d think Warner Bros would be more than happy to bring about a reunion. In the wake of the fervour the ‘Friends’ reunion created, the kind of clout and fandom that Harry Potter would bring, especially since its fanbase has only expanded, would be massive! So the studio would love to celebrate Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary.

But, at the same time, the studio also has many other plans when it comes to the franchise. It has been quite open about its intentions for a TV series based on the series. Plus it also wants to produce offshoots from the book series.

As far as things appear, we don’t think a reunion is upcoming, anytime soon at least.