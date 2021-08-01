Daniel Craig Quit James Bond Because Of His Own Demons

Daniel Craig was not accepted as Bond at first. But, with each subsequent outing, he became more and more popular. In an interview, the actor recently opened up about how the series has drained him and made him want to leave the famous role behind.

Daniel Craig was not accepted by the James Bond community well. As he was cast, questions were raised about his physique and his ability to play the jet-setter spy. These fans were up for a rude awakening as the actor made several blockbuster movies under the guise of James Bond and became a household name. Now, Daniel Craig quit James Bond due to a surprising reason.

Every actor brings something new to the 007 identities. Pierce Brosnan was the casanova who could woo everyone, Sean Connery was straight-edged, and Craig had emotional depth. Unlike other James Bond actors, Craig’s Bond aged, cried, and sought revenge.

Gone were the days of the MI6 spy who felt nothing and did nothing. By the time of Daniel Craig’s last James Bond outing, ‘Skyfall’ came around and made Bond a complex character. So, it was expected that there was resistance.

When Craig first started, people had put him down as someone who would be forgotten in Bond lore. The actor was brilliant in the role, but he was very unlike any other actor who had played the part. Daniel Craig was not playing a suave spy for whom the mission and women were only goals. He was playing a man constantly coming to terms with the violence done to him.

In over a decade, the man has become a myth, changing James Bond fundamentally in every way since he debuted in ‘Casino Royale’.

For fans of the series, Craig is still chich, impeccably dressed, and he commands attention. The films still have the trademark action scenes and the pretty women the franchise is known for. Now, there’s just a mature man at the helm of the series, which has changed everything.

The Spy Legacy

Ian Fleming created James Bond, and he changed everything. The movies that started with Sean Connery have all the charm and beauty of spy movies.

Over the years, the movie series has become an institution of its own, spanning several actors, having more beautiful women with each iteration. The legacy of James Bond is immense. Today, every spy series, including ‘Kingsman’ and ‘Man from U.N.C.L.E’, borrows heavily from the spy mythos created by the MI6 agent.

With the sharpshooting man at the centre of British cinema, the movies have grossed an incredible amount of money over the years and have millions of fans. For such a successful movie series, there is no lack of new material.

Before Daniel Craig quit James Bond, he could have done a decade more acting to bring new Bond stories to light. However, the legacy started bearing down on him.

Daniel Craig’s last James Bond outing is supposed to be ‘Spectre’. He took a break and didn’t want to come back. But, he did, and ‘No Time to Die’ is supposed to release soon and bring him back one last time as 007.

Why did he not want to continue?

To say Daniel Craig’s outing as Bond was a success story would be an understatement. The movies made bank at the box office. They introduced a new cadre of fans into the series, brought in over $3 billion over the years and became a symbol of the changing times.

But, according to a recent interview, the shooting schedule was very intense. One of the main reasons Daniel Craig quitted James Bond after ‘Spectre’ was to get some time with his family. The gruelling shooting sessions would require him to continuously pump out action and emotional scenes for months, followed by extensive publicity tours.

Though the actor became famous, it meant that he had no time for his family or friends. Talking with “Games Radar”, he explained that his family and friends forgave him during the two-year break he took after shooting ‘Spectre’.

But, his story wasn’t done. Though ‘Spectre’ was supposed to be Daniel Craig’s last James Bond outing, the producers wanted to tie up one storyline. For regular fans, the timeline of Eva Green’s character from ‘Casino Royale’ would be familiar. Craig has revealed that the recent outing finally brings an end to that story bringing his career as Bond to a full circle. So, Daniel Craig is all set to become Bond-less after a decade of spying as soon as ‘No Time to Die’ releases, and he is eager to return to enjoying his quieter family life.

Craig brought emotional depth into a spy’s life. For the veteran actor, the decade-long tryst with MI6 has brought new heights of popularity and fame. But, with the extreme schedule and stress, he is quitting. The final Daniel Craig Bond film is all ready to drop soon into theatres, and a new Bond will take his place.