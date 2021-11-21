Daniel Craig Is Over the Moon About His Competition With Marvel

The British actor talks about his latest Bond film, and about leaving the franchise.

Daniel Craig made an unlikely James Bond to many fans who were surprised at his casting as the most famous secret agent in the world. Come 2005 with ‘Casino Royale’, and the actor proves his mettle. With the subsequent movies, especially ‘Spectre’, Craig has wooed the most sceptical of his fans. Some are even convinced he’s the best Bond ever.

Now, the actor is back with the soon-to-release Bond film ‘No Time to Die’. In an interview with “Entertainment Weekly”, the actor revealed how happy he is with his Bond films, especially because they even compete with big studio productions such as the Marvel movies.

Marvel films are supposed to be big-budget, large scale productions involving a lot of money and including lots of stars. Bond films are made similarly. And Craig is very happy about being a part of it.

“Apart from Marvel movies, there aren’t movies that are as big as this. I’ve had the privilege of being involved in it”, says Daniel Craig in the interview about the release of ‘No Time to Die’.

Incidentally, the film was supposed to release in April 2020, but the pandemic happened, and the release was delayed. The film begins with Bond having retired but wanting to go back into the game again, and is filled with a lot of twists and turns.

But Daniel Craig swears that this film is going to be his last Bond film.

Craig is convinced and is convincing everyone that ‘No Time to Die’ will be his last Bond film. However, he’d said the same thing about ‘Spectre’ as well.

This time though, the actor sounds serious. In the interview, he talks about getting injured during the filming of ‘Spectre’, which made him question his physical capacities. “But I have to accept, when I do these movies, at a certain point there will be an injury. It’s just the way it is”, he said.

Craig says he’ll definitely miss not being a part of the Bond films. “I’ll miss everything.” He continues, “I’ll miss the collaboration. I mean, hopefully, I’ll keep working and I’ll have lots of other lovely jobs, but it’s very, very, very rare air”.

“I’ll miss it a lot”, he finishes off.