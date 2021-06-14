Get Ready For A Crossover Between Fast & Furious And Jurassic Park

A movie in which Vin Diesel takes on dinosaurs along with Chris Pratt? Let’s find out if the two biggest franchises, ‘Fast and Furious’ and ‘Jurassic Park’, could ever come together on screen!

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ was confirmed after the release of ‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’ was a hit at the box office. The shooting for the movie had begun in February 2020 but was interrupted due to the pandemic. In July, the cast resumed shooting with all the necessary precautions. Earlier it was slated to release on 11th June 2021. But now ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ will be released on 10th June 2022. Another classic franchise, ‘Fast and Furious‘ is also ready with its next instalment. Let’s find out if there is a possibility of a ‘Fast and Furious’ and ‘Jurassic Park’ crossover!

HIGHLIGHTS —

‘Fast and Furious’ and ‘Jurassic Park’ to feature together?

Why is ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ like ‘Avengers: Endgame’?

Who will return in ‘Fast and Furious 9’?

‘Fast and Furious’ and ‘Jurassic Park’ crossover

Related: Henry Cavill Begging Dwayne Johnson For A Role In Fast And Furious

‘Fast and Furious’ and ‘Jurassic Park’ to feature together?

‘F9’ director Justin Lin recently attended a virtual press conference. He shared his thoughts about a ‘Fast and Furious’ and ‘Jurassic Park’ crossover. He said: “Well, I have never said never to anything. And the fact that part of our philosophy is not to ever be boxed in or labelled. And that is all I will say.”

Video Credits: John Campea

Michelle Rodriguez, who is popularly known for playing the role of Letty in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise, has shared that she can see a crossover happen in the future. She explained how once you reach a certain pinnacle, there is nowhere to go but to cross-brand and merge. It is what big corporations do with each other when they get too big. They just have to brand and merge. But the only things standing in the way are lawyers and studios. It is because brands that they are trying to merge are either from different studios or is with someone else. But they are under the same umbrella. In the end, she added that the crossover could work.

Why is ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ like ‘Avengers: Endgame’?

In an interview with Collider, producer of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Frank Marshall recently shared that ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ is about a new era. The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst everyone, and hopefully, they will be for quite some time. However, he had earlier teased that the movie will be the end of the franchise. But according to insider Daniel Richtman, Universal Studio wants their two biggest hits to do a crossover by having ‘Fast and Furious’ meet ‘Jurassic World’.

Video Credits: John Campea

A few months back, actor Chris Pratt, who plays the role of Owen Grady, explained that the ‘Jurassic World 3’ is like ‘Avengers: Endgame‘. All the cast from the original ‘Jurassic World’ is returning. It is just like how the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ brought everything together at Marvel. Apart from Chris Pratt, we will see Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood (the rescued girl of 2018 ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’), Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Omar Sy as Barry Sembene, BD Wong as Dr Henry Wu, Sam Neill as Dr Alan Grant, and Laura Dern as Dr Ellie Sattler, are expected to reprise their roles in ‘Jurassic World 3‘.

Related: Justin Bartha Explains What Will Happen To The Wolf Pack When They Clash With Vin Diesel

Who will return in ‘Fast and Furious 9’?

Director Justin Lin is finally back with the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise. He was earlier behind ‘Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift’, ‘Fast and Furious’, ‘Fast 6’, and ‘Fast and Furious 6’. The much-awaited ‘F9’ will feature John Cena as Jakob Toretto. He is the distant brother of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel). During their teenage years, they had a fallout after the death of their father. The movie was originally going to be released in 2020. Apart from Diesel, we will see Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron reprise their roles. The movie will mark the return of Suan Kang as Han Seoul-Oh, who died in ‘Tokyo Drift’. Thanks to his popularity, the character will be back for ‘F9’. The ninth instalment of the ‘Fast Furious’ franchise will be followed by ‘Fast and Furious 10‘. Both movies will act as the two-part finale to the franchise.

As of now, there has been no confirmation regarding the crossover. But we are sure that the cast of ‘Fast and Furious’ and ‘Jurassic Park’ together will surely be a big hit at the box office! Tell us if you would like to see the two hit franchises coming together or not!