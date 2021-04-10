Crossing Swords Season 2 To Cross Our Paths Soon: Find Out Release Date Update And More

Will the second season of our favourite foul-mouthed stop-motion comedy, ‘Crossing Swords’, released in 2021. Will it tone down the crassness or will it take it notches further? Let’s take a look!

‘Crossing Swords‘, the experimental, stop-motion animated sitcom made waves right after its release on June 12, 2020. And such strong and extreme was the immediate fans’ and critical reception that the makers were compelled to announce the second season of the show within a few days of its premiere. And now, with 2021 already in full force, fans are counting the days until the second season receives its premiere. Let’s tale a look at all the developments with regards to the show.

When the show premiered, the fans did not know what to expect from the sitcom set in an alternate medieval world with kings and queens and swords and princesses. Our main character Patrick is a good-hearted peasant who finds himself amidst royalty, following his appointment as a squire. But soon he realizes that things aren’t what they seem from a distance. As he spends more time in the halls of the castle, he finds out that his masters are nothing but horny, evil, and greedy crooks. What’s worst, Patrick’s own siblings don’t leave a stone unturned in making his life hell. Amidst all the chaos, Patrick chooses to survive and thrive and make a great life for himself while also protecting the vile castle and its inmates.

The show ran for crisp ten episodes and while most of the critical reception was not very kind to the show, the show was praised for its animation and the ensemble of voice actors such as Nicholas Hoult (Patrick) and Luke Evans (King Merriman). For content like this, people need to develop taste over time, and many people did. This explains the producers’ enthusiasm of renewing the show for a second season immediately after the first season’s premiere.

Will the show-runners tone down the nudity, crassness, and foul-language?

Voices have been raised to tone down on nudity and the crass-language, which is also the main point for the show’s criticism. The goofy jokes and down-the-belt humour works beautifully when it does, but when it falls flat, it does so miserably. Again, the show is mostly an “acquired taste” kind of content and you need to give it some time before it engrosses you.

Given the liberties the show’s writers took, it doesn’t seem very likely that the creators are going to tone down on any of these aspects. If anything, we can expect more of what made the show unique and interesting, making it stand on its own amidst the very cliché stuff that has been filling our television screens since ages.

We assume that the 2nd season of ‘Crossing Swords’ will deal with Diane as the ‘saviour’ of the castle as she makes another attempt to assassinate the royal family and dethrones King Merriman. But Patrick, being the loyal and honourable squire that he is, might be the biggest challenge for Diane to overcome. In addition, Danielle’s deceit has also shaken Patrick’s core to a great extent and this might also play a major role in his character development on the show.

Everything about ‘Crossing Swords’ Season 2

It seems like most of the original voice cast will reprise their respective roles. In the 1st season, the entire star-cast did an amazing job of playing their parts. It becomes challenging to voice stop-motion characters. The voice ensemble, comprising of voice actors such as Luke Evans, Adam Pally, Tara Strong, Seth Green, Adam Rey, and Yvette Nicole Brown, has done an extremely good job in managing to ensure the characters feel alive and all the quirks remain intact.

There has been no official release date for season 2 of ‘Crossing Swords’, but we can safely assume that Hulu is in the post-production phase of the series and the release date can be announced anytime now. Show’s executive producer Seth Green somehow teased what we could expect with the second season, without spilling out any spoiler. He vaguely gave hints about Patrick’s ambiguous morality. So can we expect Patrick finally breaking and siding with the rebels against the royalty? Or would he remain a loyal squire and protect his masters at any cost?

What do you think might happen in the second season of ‘Crossing Swords’? Do let us know in comments about your take on Patrick’s deeds.