The craziest odd jobs celebrities did before becoming famous

Every day we hear stories about famous celebrities living their lives in a grand style. But how often do we hear about the struggles they had to face to reach that level of fame and fortune?

Several Hollywood actors did odd jobs before they made it big. But sometimes, the said jobs were so odd that we are forced to question their authenticity. From Tom Cruise to Johnny Depp, most of the major self-made Hollywood superstars were living on the edge before their luck and hard work paid off. Let’s talk about some of the weirdest things our favourite Hollywood actors have done before they made it big into the entertainment industry.

CELEBRITIES DOING ODD JOBS BEFORE THEY BECAME FAMOUS

1 /11

Tom Cruise

Whenever we hear about Tom Cruise, it’s mostly for the latest death-defying stunts he performs for his next films. However, not many know that he was a bellhop before he became a big Hollywood star. Yes, he used to carry suitcases. He also wanted to be a catholic priest at one point.

2 /11

Johnny Depp

Before he became big, Johnny Depp used to be a pen salesman. While he always wanted to become an actor, he once said that he practised his acting skills by talking to customers. Imagine Johnny Depp selling a pen in his iconic Jack Sparrow voice!

3 /11

Hugh Jackman

Back in Australia, before he began entertaining the entire world through his acting skills, Hugh Jackman entertained kids’ parties as a party clown. He himself said in an interview that he made $50 an hour at that job, which sufficiently kept him going during his struggle period.

4 /11

Taylor Swift

Before she broke out as a highly talented singer, Taylor Swift worked at her family’s Christmas tree farm. Although she was too young to do hard jobs, she picked off the praying mantis pods from the trees.

5 /11

Megan Fox

Apart from being an actress, Megan Fox possesses one more talent that even her most die-hard fans are even unaware of. She used to dress up as a banana and promote a tropical smoothie shop before she was ‘discovered’ as a beauty worthy of being on the big screen.

The craziest odd jobs celebrities did before becoming famous

Related: Here’s What Astrology Says About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard

6 /11

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford was born and raised in a town called DeKalb, in Illinois, where she worked as a corn shucker. She made a measly $4 an hour while working there. It all seems completely worth it now that she has a net worth of more than $400 million.

7 /11

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle won hearts as an actress and ended up marrying into the Royal British family. She worked as a calligrapher before she became an actress, and later, a royal wife. The classy former job complements the actress’ royal status perfectly as her handwriting screams ‘royalty’ from each letter.

8 /11

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani has become a famous singer/songwriter in recent times and has been extremely successful in what she does. But not many admirers of her artistic talents know that before all this, she was taking orders at an ice cream shop. She said that it was her first job ever!

9 /11

Kanye West

Kanye West is one of the most imaginative rappers of our time. But before he became known for his iconic music and rap lyrics, he worked as a sales assistant at a GAP store. His financial struggles’ story is well known to his fans and the ones who closely listen to his rap lyrics.

10 /11

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston played a spoiled rich brat in ‘FRIENDS‘ and became a worldwide sensation. However, at the age of 19, before anyone knew who she was, she was a bike messenger riding around the city freely. We wonder if she ever crossed ‘Central Perks’ on her job.

11 /11

Ashton Kutcher

Before he ever took his acting career seriously, Ashton Kutcher wanted to enrol into a college to gain an education. But in order to pay for the tuition fee, Ashton had to work hard. He worked as a cereal sweeper at a General Mills Factory.

Seeing all these celebrities admitting doing these odd, sometimes weird, jobs to keep themselves afloat is inspiring. It further solidifies the statement- hard work trumps everything.

Tell us in the comments your favourite ‘rags to riches’ story of your favourite celebrities.