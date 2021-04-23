The “Kept Confidential Until Now” Reason For Meghan Markle Leaving Suits

One of the breakout actors of ‘Suits’, Meghan Markle was let go after the 7th season. Was it because she was not a good fit for ‘Suits’, or was there another reason?

USA Network’sSuits’ was one hell of an entertaining drama series, based on lawyers that kicked off the decade in style. Premiering in 2011, the series recorded heavy viewership and ever-increasing critical ratings. There was a lot that went in favour of the show, and a lot that did not. Despite that, ‘Suits’ held a strong place among the American viewers and, following its release on Netflix, international viewers as well.

Highlights —

‘Suits’ review

Meghan Markle, was she a bad fit for ‘Suits’?

The real reason behind Meghan’s exit from ‘Suits’

The show featured a horde of talented actors, such as Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams, and other ensembles that together made the show a universal success. However, there was a little weak link, Meghan Markle, who played Rachel Zane in the series for the first 7 seasons. From being an important part of the whole ensemble to leaving the show for the last 2 seasons, it remained a mystery to the show’s fans. Whether she was let go because of her incompetent acting skills or whether there are other undisclosed reasons, we will discuss that. But first, a little context.

Meghan Markle, was she a bad fit for ‘Suits’?

‘Suits’ premiered in June 2011, with a bang! The series told the story of a young college dropout named Mike Ross, who carries some incredible lawyering skills without ever stepping into a law school. With his secret, he joins a big-shot fictional law firm in New York City and begins practising with a hot-shot lawyer named Harvey Specter. Without telling his secret, Mike manages to successfully work as Harvey’s associate and thus, the ruthless world of law firms and corporate is exposed to us.

Related: From Firefly To Suits: Is Gina Torres Making A Comeback For Suits Season 10?

‘Suits’ review

The human drama in the show took the show to unprecedented heights. The solid performances by Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams only acted as a catalyst, a tasty cherry on the top of a delicious cake.

Video Credits: LegalEagle

While the series was criticized for being overly wordy at times, it was a subjective opinion put forth by some critics. However, almost everyone who ever watched this show only had praises for the impactful casting of the series and the character relationships formed during its runtime.

After running for 9 glorious seasons, the series ended in 2019, with a very satisfying conclusion. All the loose threads were addressed and the show reached a climax which satisfied its fans, which is a rare feat, to be honest.

Is Meghan Markle a bad actress?

But what bothered the fans was the abrupt exit of one of the key cast-members Meghan Markle, who portrayed Rachel Zane, a paralegal. The character began her journey in the series and is introduced in the first episode itself, as famous lawyer Robert Zane’s daughter. However, what helped her character gain a steady fan following on the series was her determination to make her own way up into the law firm and not use her father’s position.

Video Credits: Entertainment Tonight

Fans complained that Rachel did not have a lot to do in the series, except for being Mike Ross’ love interest, a criticism with which we agree to some extent, which contributed to her weak performance. Mike Ross and Rachel Zane eventually get married in the 7th season and they leave New York to establish their own law firm in Seattle.

Now, there were many fans who were bothered about Markle being the weakest link of the otherwise amazing cast of the show. But, to her credit, her fans blamed weak writing for her character as the reason for her not being able to exhibit her full range of acting. But there was no debate on the fact that she was absolutely gorgeous to look at! Only if looking good on the camera meant a good performance!

The real reason behind Meghan Markle’s exit from ‘Suits’

But wait, the reason for her departure from ‘Suits’ isn’t bad acting, it is way more personal. She began dating Prince Harry, the Prince of England, around late 2017 and bid farewell to her acting career forever. She had already announced her retirement from acting when she became engaged to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. With the marriage taking place in 2018, the ‘Suits’ producers somehow knew they had to let Rachel go. She was also not invited for the series finale episode because the producers did not want to come across as selfish and disturb her happily married life, as she had already announced her unexpected retirement from acting.

We do wish her a happy married life but, at the same time, we would have loved to see Rachel making a final entry in the series finale.

Now that we know that Meghan Markle’s poor acting skills were not the reason for her ouster from ‘Suits’, tell us in the comments who from the cast of ‘Suits’ delivered the best performance according to you!