Coming Together Of Next Set Of Avengers Is Looking Doubtful

The new core team of Avengers entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Phase Four will take their sweet time in assembling together to save the world.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 progresses, it is painful to wait for another mind-blowing saga like ‘Avengers: Endgame‘. Unfortunately, according to Kevin Feige, this wait is only going to get tougher in the coming time. Here is all you need to know about the new Avengers core team in MCU’s Phase Four.

HIGHLIGHTS —

The road ahead for the original Avengers

The new Avengers in MCU Phase Four

The next Infinity War-like Saga in the MCU

THE ORIGINALS

The Avengers Saga was made possible due to an ensemble of great superheroes and supervillains. But most of them have bid goodbye to the MCU.

Iron Man and Black Widow sacrificed themselves to save the world. Captain America retired and passed his mantle to Sam Wilson. However, a few original players remain. These include Hulk, Thor, and Hawkeye.

The next set of Avengers will take a long time to get assembled

Related: Thor Vs Captain Marvel: MCU Fulfills Fan Fantasy

Hawkeye is going to feature in his own show ‘Hawkeye’ on Disney+ this coming December. Meanwhile, Bruce Banner aka Hulk will get the chance to star alongside his sister in ‘She-Hulk‘. Thor will return on the big screen with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ in May 2022.

But this doesn’t feel like Marvel is renewing their journey. On the other hand, this may be an attempt to complete their arc and tie up loose ends. So who will be the Avengers core team for Marvel Phase Four?

THE NEW ENTRIES

Sam Wilson has taken over from Steve Rogers as Captain America. Thus, he is confirmed as an Avenger for the upcoming Marvel phases, Bucky Barnes being his plus-one. Shang-chi was also welcomed into the team at the end of his origin film.

Video Credits: Emergency Awesome

Moving forward, the Eternals may also end up joining the Avengers after Phase Four. Brie Larson’s ‘The Marvels‘ is also expected to introduce new additions to the team such as Ms. Marvel. Let’s not forget Monica Rambeau who achieved superpowers in Disney+ ‘WandaVision‘.

She-Hulk Jennifer Walters, Hawkeye Kate Bishop, and Yelena as the new Black Widow: all these could make powerful female additions to the Avengers core team for MCU Phase Four. But will we see an ‘Avengers 5‘ film in MCU Phase Four?

Related: Marvel Studios What If: MCU Goes ‘I Am Legend’

A LONG WAIT AHEAD

As per Marvel’s lineup for Phase Four of the MCU, ‘Fantastic Four‘ would be the final film in this phase. There has been no announcement for an Avengers film in Phase Four. However, the chances of there being a full-fledged Infinity Stones-like Saga in Phase Five are also very slim. This is because it took Marvel three whole phases to get to the Infinity Saga.

Therefore, while the new Avengers core team will get introduced in parts in Phase Four, the Avengers won’t assemble until later. Even Kevin Feige, the man behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has expressed the same,

Video Credits: New Rockstars

“I think we want there to be a reasonable amount of time from the Endgame to start a new saga, which is already underway and already started. And then you need time, as you did in Phase 1, to build that saga before you start bringing everyone together”.

In brief, and as mentioned by Kevin Feige, all the developments about the Avengers and their next leader will be an “undercurrent” in the “background” of all titles in MCU’s Phase Four rather than in the “forefront”.

The curtains will close on Phase Four in 2023 and it will be a good few years before we see the new team of Avengers assembling together. The long wait only makes it more thrilling. How will the MCU dazzle us next?

Which new Avenger are you looking forward to getting introduced in MCU’s Phase Four? And who do you think will be their new leader? Comment below!