Chuck Lorre planning a ‘Big Bang Theory' reunion but not on the lines of the ‘Friends’ reunion

Is Chuck Lorre secretly planning a ‘Big Bang Theory’ reunion? Will the ‘Big Bang Theory’ reunion be different from the ‘Friends’ reunion? Let’s find out more about it!

Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, ‘The Big Bang Theory‘ premiered on CBS in 2007. In 2018, CBS released a statement stating that the sitcom would be coming to an end. ‘The Big Bang Theory’ ended in 2019 as one of the longest-running sitcoms in US history. Recently, ‘Friends‘ finally had their much-awaited reunion at the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank, California. The ninety-minute reunion involved revisiting the set, some memorable scenes and much more. Since its release, fans of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ cannot wait for Chuck Lorre to plan a ‘Big Bang Theory’ reunion.

KALEY CUOCO’S TALKS ABOUT THE ‘BIG BANG THEORY’ REUNION

In an interview with E!, Kaley Cuoco talked about whether Chuck Lorre was planning a ‘Big Bang Theory’ reunion or not. She revealed that she is definitely open to some form of a reunion show. Cuoco could not wait for the ‘Friends’ one. So, she was definitely open to doing one themselves as well. The ‘Friends’ reunion recently celebrated the iconic sitcom’s twenty-fifth anniversary. It brought back all its cast members, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow.

In the interview, Kaley Cuoco was in no hurry to get all the cast members of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ together for a reunion.

She went on to explain that it still does feel like yesterday that they wrapped up the series. Cuoco also felt that everyone is trying out their new paths and seeing what their next project is. So, right now, she is just excited to see how everyone flourishes. After ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Kaley Cuoco starred and executive produced HBO Max’s ‘Flight Attendant’ and the animated Harley Quinn show. It was also the first time the actress got nominated for her first Golden Globe.

While talking to E!, she spoke about how in a few years or whenever anyone’s open to it, she definitely will be down for a ‘Big Bang’ reunion. It was a life-changing experience for all of them, and it would be great to do that for the fans, too, because they had such a massive fan base that stuck with them for so long.

However, Cuoco shared that she still keeps in touch with her ‘Big Bang’ co-stars and does not need a reunion to catch up with them. Especially her on-screen husband, Johnny Galecki. Both Cuoco and Galecki were interested in doing a season 13 but were really shocked when they found out about Jim Parsons’ decision to leave.

IS MAYIM BIALIK WILLING TO RETURN FOR A REUNION?

Mayim Bialik, who played the role of Amy Farrah Fowler on ‘The Big Bang Theory’, addressed the rumours of a possible ‘Big Bang Theory’ reunion. She said: “Because we just finished, it is kind of hard to think about a reunion or reboot”, told Hollywood Life.

Chuck Lorre planning a ‘Big Bang Theory’ reunion but not on the lines of the ‘Friends’ reunion

But Bialik is a happy Warner Brothers employee and has a production company there. So, anything more Warner Bros. would like, she is pretty much available. Hence, they would not have to ask her twice.

Mayim Bialik is currently busy starring in ‘Call Me Kat’, an adaptation of the BBC sitcom ‘Miranda’. Recently, it got renewed for a second season. The show has been executive produced by Bialik and her ‘Big Bang’ co-star Jim Parsons.

WHAT WERE CHUCK LORRE’S ‘BIG BANG’ PLANS?

Earlier, Chuck Lorre had spoken about the fact that they were in talks of renewing ‘The Big Bang Theory’ for the thirteenth and fourteenth season. But it had to be shelved since Jim Parsons wanted to leave the show. Long ago, Parsons had decided that he did not want to do a series if any of its central players were not part of it. Lorre did not want to explain away the absence of an essential character like ‘Archie’s Place’. He explained that you do not just pull it apart and put it back together again and expect the same results.

