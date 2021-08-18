The Big Bang Theory: Chuck Lorre Exploited Kaley Cuoco And Johnny Galecki’s Break-Up

Chuck Lorre found an opportunity in Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki’s dead romance that had blossomed behind the screens of ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

A lot of planning and plotting was done by Chuck Lorre to make ‘The Big Bang Theory’ one of the network’s most popular hits ever, which involved utilizing the heartbreak of Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki.

‘THE BIG BANG THEORY’ – LOVE STORIES APART FROM SCIENCE GAGS BECAME THE TALKING POINT

‘The Big Bang Theory’ won a total of 10 Emmy Awards during its 12-year run and made the gang of geek scientists a rage among the masses. The sitcom broke the stereotypical attitude towards astrophysics for being boring and people around the world could resonate with viewers. That said, it was not really the science gags that kept audiences coming back for more, but the sweet on-screen pairings of characters like Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Penny Teller (Kaley Cuoco), as well as Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik).

‘The Big Bang Theory’ creator Chuck Lorre exploited Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki’s break-up

Over the course of the series, Leonard harboured a crush on Penny, who delighted viewers by returning his feelings. The pair dated off and on, eventually jetting to Las Vegas to tie the knot in season 9 — and life imitated art for actors Cuoco and Galecki. “We dated really early on for almost two years”, Cuoco said on a November 2020 episode of Dax Shepard’s ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast. “When we did the pilot, I was crushing so hard on Galecki, but he had a girlfriend”. The actor added that she and Galecki are fortunate to be “closer today than we ever were”, breakup notwithstanding. Perhaps ‘The Big Bang Theory’s’ creator, Chuck Lorre, tried to “mess with them”, according to what Cuoco said on ‘Armchair Expert’.

‘THE BIG BANG THEORY’ CREATOR PISSED OFF CUOCO AND GALECKI

Though many exes forget the past and become friends, they need some time and distance after the breakup. This wasn’t happening with Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, even when their relationship was undergoing a “sensitive” phase. Chuck Lorre made sure that Penny and Leonard were as close as possible just after their breakup.

“I remember when we broke up, you know, obviously it was a little sensitive for a minute. But I remember those weeks that Chuck had written these episodes where all of a sudden our characters were, like, sleeping together every other second”, Cuoco said on ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast.

Cuoco told the host of the show that she and Galecki were sure that Lorre was trying to rekindle the romance between their characters on purpose. When the host asked whether Lorre was doing that to play the cupid or simply to “mess” with them, Cuoco confessed it was the latter. Cuoco has a burning desire to ask this question to Lorre himself.

WHEN CUOCO CALLED HIS RELATIOSHIP WITH GALECKI BORING

Leonard and Penny ended as a happily married couple, while Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki forgot their past and settled as good friends in real life. Cuoco found her love and husband in equestrian Karl Cook, after her first marriage to tennis-pro Ryan Sweeting didn’t last long and ended in divorce 21 months later. When Cuoco wrote on Instagram, “Happy 5 years to the weirdest person I know”, Cuoco wrote. “I don’t remember a moment before you entered my life … what a boring life that must have been! I love you”, Galecki playfully teased Cuoco with a comment, “Um”, to which Cuoco was quick to respond with a “LOL”.

They keep teasing each other on Instagram and make fun of their old times as flames. Let us know your thoughts on Chuck Lorre’s involvement in messing with Cuoco and Galecki.