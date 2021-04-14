What is more exciting than getting an entire ‘Harry Potter’ series?

Well, what do we know! Who expected that ‘Harry Potter‘ will not only be getting a web series but will also be helmed by one of the most visionary filmmakers, Christopher Nolan. We all know how strongly Christopher Nolan feels about streaming services, but when it comes to ‘Harry Potter’, Christopher has decided to ditch his principles. This being said, is the ‘Harry Potter’ web series really happening? Let’s find out.

According to “International Business Times”, Christopher Nolan has agreed to work on the ‘Harry Potter’ web series. Not only this, JK Rowling has made an announcement on her social media, confirming the possible recreation of ‘Harry Potter’ as a web series. She has also mentioned that they are on the hunt for young cast members, who can play the role of teenage characters.

When can we expect the release of the web series?

Well, we would say never. Wait, what? We apologize to all our readers, but this was just a big-fat April fool prank by “International Business Times” and we just decided to have a little fun around it. We know that April Fools is long gone, but it is never really late for a little fun. Is it?

‘Harry Potter’ web series is happening, with Christopher Nolan’s direction

What do we know about the new ‘Harry Potter’ movie?

Ever since Warner Bros. CEO, Jason Kilar gave us a hint about the new ‘Harry Potter’ movie, we all have been desperately wanting to hear if the movie is really happening. Where earlier, J.K Rowling and Warner Bros. denied that ‘’Harry Potter’ and the Cursed Child’ would ever release on the big screens, Jason’s teasing has given us all hopes. Now, we all are just waiting to hear some good news from J.K Rowling or the producers about the new ‘Harry Potter’ movie.

Who all will be in the movie?

Well, as of now, there is no confirmation about who will star in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’. However, according to “We Got This Covered”, Warner Bros .is hoping to recast the original cast of ‘Harry Potter’, which will include Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. While both Daniel and Rupert might be seen in the movie, with Emma Watson being on break from acting, it will be a little difficult to rope her in.

How excited are you about the new ‘Harry Potter’ movie? Let us know in the comments below.