Christian Bale Went To War With A US Vice-President For His Film Vice

Christian Bale gets what he wants! The Oscar-winning actor fought with the US Vice president for his film.

Christian Bale, who presented the Oscar-nominated film ‘Vice’ at the Berlin Film Festival in February 2019, said Dick Cheney’s transition into one of the most notorious US leaders of the twentieth century was largely due to his wife Lynne, depicted by Amy Adams in the film. On discussing his portrayal of Cheney with “Variety”, as a horrible political mastermind responsible for the murder of hundreds of thousands of people, Bale described the former vice president as a devoted father and husband but at the same time he wonders “whether the demons come to him at night”.

Highlights —

Christian “Dick” Bale fought with the US Vice President

Christian Bale thanked Satan after winning the Golden Globe award

While promoting his movie ‘Hostile’ at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017, Bale said that he’d never go through another drastic bodily alteration for a role. However, the allure of playing Cheney in the “backseat” and some cajoling from director Adam McKay persuaded the actor to accept the role. He further went on to express that irrespective of how many reasons he’d find to say no, McKay would always have an answer to convince him to do the film. So, why was Christian Bale fighting for his film?

Related: Robert Pattinson Foretells The Failure Of The Batman Franchise

CHRISTIAN “DICK” BALE FOUGHT WITH THE US VICE PRESIDENT

A docu-drama in the style of a Marvel villain origin story, ‘Vice’ is a curious blend. As a comedy, it has moments of levity, but the severity of its subject matter is accentuated by its humour, much like lighting up a match accentuates the blackness of the surrounding forest. His personal and professional life as the former US Vice President of the United States has been examined in the book “Politicians”, likening Cheney to Darth Vader because he quietly promoted events and ideas that changed America’s political direction: the Iraq War, torture defence, deliberate misinformation, and increased centralization of power in the United States government.

Video Credits: IGN

Christian Bale’s performance as Dick Cheney in Adam McKay’s ‘Vice’ not only gave him the big bucks to take home but also gave him an Oscar nomination to be proud of and a bucket load of praises from the critics and fans. However, there was one person who did not think well of Bale’s performance. It was none other than the former VP himself, Dick Cheney.

Christian Bale went on war with a US Vice-President for his film

Upon asking the ‘Ford Vs Ferrari’ actor if he received any feedback from Cheney, this was his response: “He did pass along a message to me. It was strange enough through my son’s school. One of the moms was at a party he was at. She said, ‘Oh, I’m going to be seeing Christian tomorrow. Do you have anything to say to him?’ And he said, ‘Tell him he’s a dick’”. Well, Bale sure was a “Dick” if he was playing the role of one. Pun intended or not, Christian Bale fought with the US Vice President because of Bale’s performance and Mckay’s movie being highly critical of Cheney.

Related: Marvel Slips Natalie Portman’s First Look As Mighty Thor

CHRISTIAN BALE THANKED SATAN AFTER WINNING THE GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

During his acceptance speech for the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama, Bale famously said, “Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role”. Giving praises to Satan certainly must’ve felt insulting for the Cheneys; so much that Liz Cheney, Dick Cheney’s daughter, resurfaced assault allegations against the actor. Cheney hit a new low when his daughter shared the news of another allegation on Twitter that was written about by “Independent” with the caption indicating that Satan probably inspired him (Christian Bale) to assault her.

Satan probably inspired him to do this, too. Christian Bale arrested for 'assault on mother and sister'| The Independent. https://t.co/kesnNno9Zv — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 7, 2019

The Satan comment did not go all in vain. An unexpected response from the Church of Satan took Christian Bale (now that’s one ironic name) by surprise when a tweet from the organization went viral. The tweet read, “To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty, and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential. As Mr. Bale’s talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan!” As weird as this sounds, if it made Christian happy, then good on him! CB did not share any response to this tweet.

To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential. As Mr. Bale's own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan! https://t.co/ILuK8TFZXi — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) January 7, 2019

What are your thoughts on ‘Vice’? Do you think Christian Bale did justice to Dick Cheney’s character? Should Christian Bale be fighting for his film? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.