Christian Bale Went On War With A US Vice-President For His Film

Oops! Looks like the former US vice-president was not a fan of Christian Bale’s ‘Vice’ portrayal.

‘Vice’, the movie which bagged Christian Bale a Golden Globe award for best drama actor, didn’t really sit well with the former US-vice president, Dick Cheney. In fact, he was so furious at Christian that he even sent a very insulting message to him.

An American biographical Black comedy-drama, ‘Vice’ was written and directed by Adam Mackay. With Christian Bale in the lead role as former US President, Dick Cheney, the film revolves around the journey of Cheney on becoming the most powerful Vice President in the history of the USA.

What message did Dick Cheney send to Christian Bale?

Christian Bale went to war with a US Vice-President for his film

In a conversation with “Yahoo”, Christian talked about the message Cheney sent to him. He said, “He did pass along a message to me. It was strange enough through my son’s school. One of the moms was at a party he was at. She said, ‘Oh, I’m going to be seeing Christian tomorrow. Do you have anything to say to him?’ And he said, ‘Tell him he’s a dick’”.

Christian Bale tells me he finally got a message from Dick Cheney about that portrayal of him in VICE.



Cheney called him "a dick." pic.twitter.com/XG8Ug8fvWw — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) November 7, 2019

And just when you thought Cheney was making a joke about his name (of course, if he was playing Dick Cheney, he had to be a dick), Bale says that wasn’t the tone. “At the very least, he has a sense of humour”, the actor joked. “And [the mother] answered, ‘No, there was no humour in it at all’”.

When asked whether Cheney ever watched his biography, Bale said, “I don’t know if he ever did. I’m not sure if he ever did”.

Christian Bale’s infamous speech at Golden Globe

After winning the Globe award for best actor in a drama, Christian noted a very sarcastic speech. He said, “Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role”.

However, the use of the word Satan, sort of made Cheney’s daughter a little bit furious and, in response to his speech, she went on to the social media and said, “Satan probably inspired him to do this, too”.

