LATEST NEWS

Christian Bale Went On War With A US Vice-President For His Film

Christian Bale went to war with a US Vice-President for his film
DKODING Studio
Isha Jain

Isha Jain is a freelance journalist. She is a fashion enthusiast ambivert who loves analysing books and films to the deep of their core. A hopelessly hopeful person, who believes that every individual has their own story, and loves to share it through emotions and words.

Previous Article
Avengers Stars Will Shoot Next Movie Without Brie Larson
No Newer Articles