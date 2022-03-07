Dark Knight To God Butcher — Christian Bale Reveals Thor’s Best Kept Secret In Love & Thunder

Christian Bale’s look from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ revealed! Continue reading to learn more about how the leaked merch reveals Gorr’s look.

Christian Bale will make his first appearance in a Marvel film in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. The actor is best known for playing Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. Bale will play Gorr the God Butcher, the god’s sworn enemy. Despite his presence on the film’s main set in Australia, we never saw him fully dressed up in his costume in any of the set photos.

HIGHLIGHTS —

First look of Christian Bale from ‘Thor’ revealed!

Who is Gorr the God Butcher?

Who will join Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale?

First look of Christian Bale from ‘Thor’ revealed!

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’s’ principal photography in Australia got completed several months ago. We also learned that Marvel Studios had begun reshoots on the upcoming MCU film in Malibu right away.

First look of Christian Bale from ‘Thor’ revealed!

The Daily Mail published the first images of Christian Bale in his Gorr the God Butcher makeup and costume from Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. The actor was spotted in Malibu dressed up as Gorr the God. The Oscar winner appears unrecognisable in the leaked photos.

We could see Christian Bale covered in white paint in the blurry leaked photos. The actor also wore the character’s signature black cloak. No other prominent actor from the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ cast got spotted in the area. So, he was most likely filming on his own.

MORE FROM DKODING: Robert Pattinson Forgot How To Speak Like Batman While Filming

Bale was also spotted walking on the beaches between takes, according to The Daily Mail. Regardless of the plot of these photos, the fact that he is wearing full prosthetics for his role as Gorr the God Butcher suggests that fans will get treated to something spectacular.

Video Credits: Marvel Entertainment

Who is Gorr the God Butcher?

Following several leaked photos, the new leak comes from not one but two LEGO sets. The film will be accompanied by the release of two LEGO sets, one of which features Jane Foster fighting Gorr. It is only a brief glimpse of Gorr, but it confirms that the villain will wield the Necrosword.

Gorr the God Butcher, created by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic for Thor: God of Thunder #1 in 2013, was born on a harsh, nameless world populated by beings who strongly believe in Gods. He was orphaned, having lost his partner as well as all of their children. He went through a lot, losing his entire family.

Gorr prayed to the Gods to take away his pain and save his loved ones, but no help came. Gorr sought to destroy all gods after discovering that they were not real, and they did nothing to save his family from death.

Gorr happened to get caught up in a battle between two gods. He snatched one of their swords and killed him with it. Gorr gained the ability to travel between worlds and kill other gods thanks to the weapon, All-Black the Necrosword. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, the God of Thunder, is now his next target.

MORE FROM DKODING: Finally, Robert Pattinson Has To Say This About Matt Reeves’ Strange Way Of Filming

Who will join Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale?

We already know that Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as the God of Thunder in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. It will also star Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, who is now leading the Asgardians, and Natalie Portman, whose Jane Foster might take on the role of the Mighty Thor and wield the iconic Mjolnir.

Jaime Alexander as Sif, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Waititi as Korg, and Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, Karen Gillan’s Nebula, Sean Gunn’s Kraglin, and Vin Diesel’s Groot will all appear in the film.

Video Credits: Marvel Inside-Out

Previous set photos have also revealed that Matt Damon, Sam Neill, and Luke Hemsworth will reprise their cameo roles alongside Melissa McCarthy and Russell Crowe.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ officially got announced during Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. It broke the MCU’s trilogy formula, with the Asgardian Avenger being the first hero to get a fourth standalone project. It was largely due to ‘Ragnarok’s’ success and the overwhelmingly positive response to his arc in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’. However, this time Thor will not be the sole focus of the upcoming film.

Tell us in the comments if you are excited to see Christian Bale take on the role of Gorr the God Butcher! Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.