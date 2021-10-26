Christian Bale revealed his biggest food temptation while working on his physical transformation

Observing the discipline followed by actor Christian Bale for his roles, it would be hard to guess that his sole weakness when it comes to food is cheeseburgers. In a recent interview, he talked about his endless love for cheeseburgers and his separation anxiety when he’s not having it.

Christian Bale is among the most dynamic Hollywood superstars when it comes to choosing roles that nobody would. One core reason for it is the extreme physical requirements of the roles. There are few actors in the world that have gone to such extremes just to play a role. To confirm that, you need to watch the 2004 film ‘The Machinist’ if you haven’t already. In the film, Bale went through an intense weight loss, almost losing 60 pounds. Any physician, or anybody with common sense, would advise against it, as it can very much result in non-favourable outcomes. But not for Bale. He went ahead and did what he set out to do and made the roles iconic. However, being a big fan of cheeseburgers, it was apparently the hardest thing for him to let go of. Yes, it was!

Now, a cheeseburger isn’t the most healthy food option out there. Most actors are fitness freaks and not all of them would accept publicly their occasional indulgence of cheeseburgers and pizzas. But let’s not forget that we are talking about Christian Bale.

If he cared about people’s opinions, he wouldn’t be. The man had immense control over his urges to prepare for his roles. Whether it is to get into a lean shape for ‘American Psycho’, or to put on some serious muscles for ‘Batman Begins’, or to gain a lot of fat for ‘Vice’. The actor has done it all and has seen it all, and he doesn’t usually have any regrets over giving up or taking on any food habit. But for a cheeseburger, the actor has immense love and it remains his only regret during the ongoing physical preparation for any role.

He recently sat down for an interview with “Chicago Tribune” where he described how difficult it is for him to control his urge for a good ol’ cheeseburger. He said that he craved it all the time and added that during his hiatus from fatty foods, he doesn’t go out to eat with anybody as his urges become uncontrollable and he ends up eating quite a lot. He also cited a few incidents where he gave up on his cravings and ate more cheeseburgers than his body could take. He admitted feelings terrible afterwards though.

Recently, he went through a behemoth weight transformation for the political drama film ‘Vice’, where he played Dick Cheney. In order to get into the skin of the controversial former American Vice President, he had to gain 40 pounds. He looked almost unrecognizable in the role. Yet, he ended up delivering a performance that transcended the judgement between good and bad. His take on the character was universally appreciated as he ended up being one of the contenders for the Oscars, which was his fourth nomination to date. While Rami Malek did deserve the award, Bale’s was clearly a more demanding performance.

Bale last appeared in 2019’s ‘Ford vs Ferrari’, which turned out to be a major box office success. The film went on collecting more than $220 worldwide and remains one of the most critically acclaimed films of his career. Bale was seen portraying Ben Miles in the film. He looked quite ripped. From ‘Vice’ to ‘Ford vs Ferrari’, it was about 50 pounds that were gained and lost. So, if Bale is to be believed, managing his love for cheeseburgers have a key role to play here!

Christian Bale will next be seen in the 2022 MCU film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, this time as a villain. It will be the first Bale outing of the MCU and we are already excited.

