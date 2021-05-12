LATEST NEWS

Not Michael Keaton But Christian Bale Playing Batman In Batman Beyond

It is not Michael Keaton but Christian Bale playing Batman in ‘Batman Beyond ‘
DKODING Studio
Isha Jain
Isha Jain

Isha Jain is a freelance journalist. She is a fashion enthusiast ambivert who loves analysing books and films to the deep of their core. A hopelessly hopeful person, who believes that every individual has their own story, and loves to share it through emotions and words.

Previous Article
Amber Heard Out But Winona Ryder Back In Johnny Depp's Life
No Newer Articles