Not Michael Keaton But Christian Bale Playing Batman In Batman Beyond

Ever since it was announced that ‘Batman Beyond’ will be releasing on HBO max, fans couldn’t keep their calm. In fact, many already speculated that the movie would guarantee the return of Michael Keaton as Batman. However, with time things change and now it looks like Micheal might not after all returning to ‘Batman Beyond’. But why is it that the legendary actor will say no to his iconic character? Well, for that you will need to keep scrolling further.

Why is Michael Keaton not returning to ‘Batman Beyond’?

It was reported that Micheal will be coming back to the DC universe and donning the Batman costume after 30 years to play a supporting role in ‘The Flash’. However, owing to his tight schedule, it looks like that his return is not guaranteed. In an interview with, “We got this covered”, the actor revealed his possible concerns with the pandemic. He stated, “I am needing a minute to think about it because I’m so fortunate and blessed, I got so much going on now. I’m really into work right now. I don’t know why, but I am, and so, yeah, I mean, you know, to tell you the truth, somewhere on my iPad is an iteration of the whole Flash thing that I haven’t had time yet. I called them and said, ‘I have to be honest with you. I can’t look at anything right now’. I’m so deep into this thing I’m doing. Also, I’m prepping a thing I’m producing and getting ready to do down the road in the fall that I’ll be in, and I feel responsible for that.”

He further added, “I have to look at the last draft. I keep my eye more on the COVID situation in the UK than anything. That will determine everything, and so that’s why I’m living outside the city here on 17 acres, staying away from everybody, because the COVID thing has got me really concerned. So, that’s my first thing about all projects. I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally? And you know, if it doesn’t, then we talk.”

So keeping in mind his busy schedule, Michael may or may not play Bruce Wayne in ‘Batman Beyond’.

Will Christian Bale play Bruce Wayne?

As of now, nothing is sure about who might play Batman. However, insider Daniel Richtman has a scoop that Christian Bale or George Clooney might be in the line to play Batman, if, of course, Michael rejects the offer. Well, we can’t say how easy it would be to convince Christian for this role as he has never shown much interest in Gotham City.

Where can you stream ‘Batman Beyond’?

Good news for all the fans out there, you can watch ‘Batman Beyond’ on HBO Max and no need to wait anymore, as it is already streaming from January 1.

Michael Keaton or Christain Bale, who do you want to see in ‘Batman Beyond’? Let us know in the comments below