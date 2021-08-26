LATEST NEWS

Christian Bale Was In Awe Of Heath Ledger During The Dark Knight Making

Christian Bale was in awe of Heath Ledger on set during 'The Dark Knight'
DKODING Studio
Isha Jain

Isha Jain is a freelance journalist. She is a fashion enthusiast ambivert who loves analysing books and films to the deep of their core. A hopelessly hopeful person, who believes that every individual has their own story, and loves to share it through emotions and words.

Previous Article
Before Lucifer, Tom Ellis Faced Rejections By Disney
No Newer Articles