LATEST NEWS

Christian Bale In Awe Of Heath Ledger During The Dark Knight Making

Christian Bale Was in Awe of Heath Ledger on Set During 'The Dark Knight'
DKODING Studio
Aanish D

Aanish is a content writer and mega-nerd. He is a fan of many brands and franchises and will stop at almost nothing to defend 2016's Batman Vs Superman(you've been warned). After talking people's ears off about his favourite characters and TV shows, he decided to give them a break by writing starting to about it instead.

Previous Article
Robert Pattinson Loves Taking On Weird Roles
No Newer Articles