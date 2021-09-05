Christian Bale In Awe Of Heath Ledger During The Dark Knight Making

Christian Bale has revealed his true thoughts on Heath Ledger’s performance as the Joker in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’.

Christian Bale and Heath Ledger’s dynamic while filming ‘The Dark Knight’

Heath Ledger’s comments on the role

How this performance changed the role of the Joker forever

When it comes to DC-based movies, 2008’s ‘The Dark Knight’ is still considered a strong contender for one of the best DC live-action film adaptations of all time. In the fandom, movies like ‘Shazam!’, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, ‘Wonder Woman’, etc. are widely loved. But despite the modern era of DC movies providing fans with such strong hits, all of them are still competing with ‘The Dark Knight’ when it comes to gaining large scale approbation. There are a few different reasons for the success of ‘The Dark Knight’, one of them being Christopher Nolan’s realistic take on the world of Batman and Gotham City. However, Heath Ledger’s iconic performance as the Joker is a major contributor towards immortalizing this movie in the realm of comic book content.

Heath Ledger was well-respected even before ‘The Dark Knight’. His career met a lot of acclaim from roles other than that of the Joker. Heath Ledger was born in Perth, Australia. The actor took an interest in the arts in order to deal with his parent’s divorce. He landed his first professional acting role at the early age of sixteen. In Sydney, Heath Ledger started his career by taking up acting jobs in TV shows like ‘Sweat’, ‘Home and Away’, and ‘Roar’.

Soon after, the actor started dating American actress Lisa Zane and relocated to Los Angeles with her.

Video Credits: WatchMojo.com

The young actor’s Hollywood career was kicked off in large part due to his role in 1999’s ‘10 Things I Hate About You’. Heath Ledger starred in this teen movie opposite Julia Stiles. Now officially a part of Hollywood, Heath Ledger starred as the lead in many movies during the early 2000s. Despite achieving fame, the actor was described as a very humble and private person. It was in 2005 that Heath Ledger received high praise for his work in ‘Brokeback Mountain’. This movie secured Heath Ledger his first Academy Award nomination. It was following this role that Heath Ledger’s health started to take a turn for the worse. The actor suffered from insomnia and also mentioned how roles in ‘I’m Not There’ and ‘The Dark Knight’ were very strenuous for him. Despite his challenges, Heath Ledger still managed to deliver as an actor in ‘The Dark Knight’, and that is why Christian Bale was impressed with Heath Ledger during the filming of the movie.

Christian Bale’s Comments on Heath Ledger’s Joker

Video Credits: Entertainment Tonight

Christian Bale was impressed with Heath Ledger right from the get-go. The ‘American Psycho’ star gained respect for Heath Ledger from their very first scene together. During this scene, Batman was interrogating the Joker. The scene involved some violence between the two characters. When filming scenes like this, actors are trained to fake their punches or attacks. So even though it looks like someone is being hit, clever camera work or film flighting techniques can help prevent any of the talents from getting hurt. But Heath Ledger was completely committed to the role and asked Christian Bale to actually hit him. This level of dedication and pursuit of authenticity made Christian Bale admire the other actor’s work ethic. All the stars of ‘The Dark Knight’ speak highly of Heath Ledger because that is simply how passionate and serious he was about his work. Heath Ledger posthumously won an Academy Award for ‘The Dark Knight’ in 2009 and was absolutely deserving of it.

Heath Ledger’s Impact on the Joker

Congratulations to Joaquin Phoenix for his @SAGawards win for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a leading role for #Joker. pic.twitter.com/Yh3ffOpLUe — Joker Movie (@jokermovie) January 20, 2020

The 2008 version of the Joker has impacted the character’s legacy forever. When Joaquin Phoenix won the SAG award for his role as the Joker, he named Heath Ledger his favourite actor. Further adding that his success in the role is completely supported by Heath Ledger’s performance as the previous iteration of the Joker.

What do you think about Heath Ledger's performance as the Joker?