Here’s Why Christian Bale Hated Playing Batman

Every actor’s dream is to play a superhero on the big screen! But did you know that Christian Bale despises one aspect of Batman? Let’s find out that and why Batman, according to Bale, is dull.

Bale made his big-screen debut at the age of 13 in ‘Empire of the Sun’ in 1987, despite having minimal professional acting instruction. He was probably best known for his performance in ‘American Psycho’ as investment banker turned serial killer Patrick Bateman. Later, when he made his debut as the Caped Crusader in 2005’s ‘Batman Begins’, he received a flood of attention. Because of Nolan’s portrayal of the DC superhero, the actor quickly rose to A-list celebrity status.

Bale enjoyed the opportunity to divide Batman into his different personas. But many people are unaware that he was frustrated by the fact that he had to wear such an uncomfortable suit to his crime-fighting situations.

In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, Christian Bale got asked which aspect of playing Batman he hated the most. To which he replied: “I mean, first of all, let me say whichever superhero first came up with the idea of wearing a cape, he was not really into anything good. The number of times I am treading on that damn thing, or I throw a punch, and it ends up covering my whole head. It is really not practical for a superhero. I would not do it myself. I am wearing a cape every damn day, so I can come up with many more than three situations where I am wearing a cape. Practically, actually, situations where I would not be, is crime-fighting. I personally would not choose to do that.”

When Bale found Batman boring

Ironically, the actor was initially opposed to the role of Batman. Bale even admitted that he found the character uninteresting. Bale even stated to The Hollywood Reporter that he used to think Batman was the most boring superhero. However, it appears that Bale was unfamiliar with Frank Miller’s work from the late 1980s. It was precisely the time at which he had a problem in all of the previous Batman films.

But after reading ‘Batman: Year One’ by Frank Miller and other graphic novels. He would wonder how he is always the most uninteresting character? Bale never found him all that interesting. Whereas in these graphic books, he was by far the most engaging of them all. He felt like he regained his status as a figure with depth with ‘Batman Begins’.

But the prospect of recreating himself in the aftermath of ‘Batman and Robin’ piqued his interest. He took a chance on the role that would come to define his career. Despite him labelling Batman as uninteresting, Bale got offered the fourth part.

A fourth ‘Batman’ film, directed by Nolan and starring Bale as the Caped Crusader, was discussed. Those discussions, however, did not continue long, according to the actor. Bale declined because he wanted to stay true to Chris’ aim of completing a trilogy. He did not want to go too far and become overindulgent by ordering a fourth.

Is Christian Bale jealous of Ben Affleck?

After playing Batman for a while, you might think Christian Bale would be ready to let go. Bale had the same thought, but he has revealed that he was jealous of Ben Affleck’s casting as the caped crusader in the upcoming ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘. He acknowledged that even while he believed it was the apt time to stop. But there was always a part of him that wanted to do something else.

Christian and Nolan’s trilogy was obviously a big hit for Warner Bros. ‘The Dark Knight’ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ are still two of their highest-grossing films, and their success probably influenced Todd Phillips’ success as the Joker. But it does not appear that the actor will be wearing the cape anytime soon.

Christian Bale’s last film was the 2019 ‘Ford v Ferrari’. However, he will make a much-anticipated return to the comic book movies in 2022. After a decade of donning the cape, the actor will take on the role of Gorr the God Butcher in Marvel’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

Bale’s villain goes up against returning stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ which will hit theatres on May 6, 2022. Tell us if you want to see Christian Bale return as Cape Crusader in the comments!