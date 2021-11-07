Here’s Why Christian Bale Coldly Blocked His Mother From His Life

Christian Bale must have been among the finest Hollywood actors working today, but his family life wasn’t as perfect. In 2018, he began talking to his mother after a silence of 10 years.

For many decades, Christian Bale has remained one of the most versatile Hollywood actors. His films have consistently awed the audience and the critics. However, his versatility isn’t equally remarkable when it comes to Bale’s personal life. He remained removed from his family for a long time after things turned ugly between him and his mother, which led him to stop talking to his mother and sister for 10 years. However, after 10 years of silence between the two, they reunited in 2018. Now this story isn’t any lesser than a Hollywood emotional family drama.

In 2008, Christian Bale was attending the premiere of his Superhero film ‘The Dark Knight’. His co-star and close personal friend Heath Ledger has passed away before the film had its premiere, which left Bale feeling depressed. A source close to Bale said that the actor wouldn’t do anything as ghastly as his mother claimed he did. She and Bale’s sister lodged a complaint at a nearby police station alleging that Bale had shoved his mother in the middle of an argument. Bale denied the allegations. It happened when his mother Jenny James began hurling abuses towards Bale and his wife Sibi Bale. Apparently, Bale did not take it took kindly and shoved his mother, which happens to be a physical assault. The source further said that Bale wouldn’t get violent even in the most difficult situation and he did not lay a finger on anyone that night either.

CHRISTIAN BALE’S REUNION WITH HIS MOTHER

Here’s why Christian Bale coldly removed his mother from his life for a decade

Bale handed himself over to the police, but he was soon released due to ‘insufficient evidence’. Following this, his mother and sister withdrew the charges but it was too late by then. Bale was already disappointed in his mother owing to her allegations on him and his wife. These allegations worked as the final nail in the coffin. But as his mother realized her mistake, Bale had made up his mind to not be in touch with her anymore. As it happened to be the case, his mother came to regret this for a decade as Christian Bale went on to have a good life and never wanted his mother to be a part of it.

CHRISTIAN BALE’S CONFLICT WITH HIS MOTHER

His mother was asked multiple times whether she was ready to talk to her son. Every time, she said that she tried to talk to Christian Bale every day, but the ‘Vice’ actor never responded to her countless calls, texts and e-mails. Apparently, Jenny never gave up on her son and kept trying even after she was ignored for a decade. She even said that she waited in line for her son at the premiere of ‘The Dark Knight’ in 2008, but she was ignored there as well.

Jenny further said that she had watched all of her son’s films over the years. Hence, she must have been really happy when Bale finally decided to break the wall between them and went to meet her in 2018. He was in London to attend the EE BAFTA Award, where he was nominated for the film ‘Vice’ in the best actor category. It was reported that Bale had gone to meet his mother, but the reports remained unconfirmed. Jenny was asked whether she knew her son was in London, to which she accepted that they were talking.

Currently, Bale is enjoying the bliss of his family life, with his wife Sibi Blazic. The couple has been married for 21 years and has 2 kids. As for his professional endeavours, he will next be seen in Taika Waititi’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

